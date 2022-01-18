Sterling K. Brown (‘This Is Us’) teases Deja/Malik virginity drama: ‘Beth better have that pantry wine ready’ [WATCH]

Last week on NBC’s “This Is Us,” Deja (Lyric Ross) snuck away to Harvard where she lost her virginity to longtime boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackk). The teenagers thought they got away scot-free, but Sterling K. Brown just tweeted out a massive teaser for tonight’s January 18 episode that suggests otherwise. In the preview clip (watch below), SKB’s character Randall learns the truth about his daughter’s rendezvous thanks to an ill-timed text.

Thanks be to Siri for keepin it real and letting a man know how it is!! Deja, Deja, Deja… smh… Beth better have that pantry wine ready cuz we’re gonna need another bottle!!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/rdlYSqoqZR — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) January 18, 2022

“Message from Malik,” alerts Siri while Randall appears to be teaching Deja how to drive. She goes to stop the text, but her dad orders her to keep her “hands on the wheel.” Siri’s audio text from Malik continues, “Can’t really sleep. The bed feels too big without you.” Uh-oh!

Randall immediately gives his daughter a death glare, eyes popping out of his head. What will the protective papa do with this knowledge that Deja lied to him about going to Harvard, where she subsequently lost her virginity to Malik? Find out when the “Four Fathers” episode of “This Is Us” airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on NBC.

“Thanks be to Siri for keepin it real and letting a man know how it is!!” Brown tweeted along with the preview video. “Deja, Deja, Deja… smh… Beth better have that pantry wine ready cuz we’re gonna need another bottle.” The actor is referring to Randall’s wife Beth, played by Susan Kelechi Watson, who is also likely in the dark about Deja’s recent escapades.

Brown, who is nominated at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards, won an Emmy for “This Is Us” in 2017, just one year after prevailing for “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” Gerald McRaney and Ron Cephas Jones also claimed Emmys for their guest-starring roles on the NBC family drama. The current sixth season of “This Is Us” will be its last, with the series finale likely airing in May.