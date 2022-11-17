Steve Carell (‘The Patient’) could make SAG Awards history as first actor with nominations in all possible categories

With his shared nomination in Best TV Drama Ensemble at the 2022 SAG Awards, “The Morning Show” star Steve Carell set a precedent as the first performer to earn recognition in seven categories. Excluding stunt categories, there are eight in which male actors can be honored by the guild, and Carell is only one Best TV Movie/Mini Actor bid away from having competed for every possible Screen Actors Guild prize. Thanks to his work on the new limited series “The Patient,” that feat is imminently achievable.

FX on Hulu’s 10-episode thriller “The Patient” stars Carell as Alan Strauss, a recently widowed therapist who is taken captive by his homicidal patient (played by Domhnall Gleeson). With his sixth place ranking in Gold Derby’s predictions, Carell is on the cusp of being a sure bet for a 2023 SAG Award nomination. Aside from Gleeson, who is ninth on our list, his competitors include race leaders Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”) and Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”).

Carell’s SAG Awards history dates back to 2007, when he received a solo bid for “The Office” as well as ensemble wins for the same series and the film “Little Miss Sunshine.” He and his “Office” castmates competed for Best TV Comedy Ensemble six times (prevailing in 2007 and 2008), while he eventually earned as many Best TV Comedy Actor nominations for playing Michael Scott on the show.

Carell was again nominated for Best Film Ensemble in 2016 as part of the cast of “The Big Short.” He had picked up his first Best Film Actor bid for “Foxcatcher” one year earlier and would receive his first notice in the corresponding supporting category for “Battle of the Sexes” two years later. He hit his sixth SAG Award category in 2020 with a Best TV Drama Actor nomination for “The Morning Show.”

The previous record of having nominations in six SAG Award categories was set by Kevin Spacey in 2015 and then matched by Laura Linney in 2019 before Carell, Helena Bonham Carter and John Lithgow simultaneously added their names to the list in 2020. Three of the four actors now trailing Carell on the path to total category coverage are each missing TV comedy lead and ensemble nominations, while Lithgow lacks individual film bids.

Carell is presently one of the eight most-recognized actors in SAG Awards history, and he could now come within one bid of tying Alec Baldwin’s male record (alongside David Hyde Pierce). Based on his bonafide status as one of the most favored performers in the eyes of his SAG peers, Carell could easily exceed expectations this year by sailing to his 19th career nomination.

Nominations for the 29th SAG Awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11 with the ceremony following on Sunday, February 26. The event is expected to be televised, although the organization has yet to partner with a new network after reaching the end of their decades-long deal with TNT and TBS.

