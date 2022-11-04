Will Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) finally win Golden Globe on his lucky 7th try?

Last winter, Steve Martin received his first Golden Globe nomination in a quarter century as one of the stars of the Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building.” Just like his five preceding film acting bids, however, this one was unsuccessful, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided instead to give Jason Sudeikis a second consecutive Best TV Comedy Actor award for “Ted Lasso.” Now that the current Golden Globe eligibility window is closing and Sudeikis is essentially out of the picture, Martin is, according to Gold Derby, the odds-on favorite in his category. Will he finally take the gold on his lucky seventh try?

On “Only Murders in the Building,” Martin plays the role of Charles-Haden Savage, a reclusive actor who teams up with his neighbors to solve untimely deaths that occur within his New York City apartment building. Included among his most serious challengers in this year’s Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe race are his costar and fellow 2022 nominee Martin Short as well as past winners Donald Glover (“Atlanta,” 2017) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy,” 2020). Both Glover and Youssef prevailed on their first outings but came up short on their second ones in favor of Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method,” 2019) and Sudeikis (2021), respectively. Bill Hader (“Barry”) is ranked second in our predictions, but has already lost this award twice and hails from a show that has never been honored by the HFPA at all.

Martin’s history with the Golden Globes dates back four decades to when he first earned recognition in the Best Film Comedy Actor category for “Pennies from Heaven.” This led to his first of two losses to Dudley Moore, who, after initially winning for “Arthur” in 1982, snagged a bookend trophy for “Micki & Maude” in 1985 against Martin in “All of Me.” Martin was then nominated in the same category for “Roxanne” (1988), “Parenthood” (1990) and “Father of the Bride Part II” (1996) and lost in those respective cases to Robin Williams (“Good Morning, Vietnam”), Morgan Freeman (“Driving Miss Daisy”) and John Travolta (“Get Shorty”).

Martin, who was 36 years old when he landed his first Golden Globe bid, will now potentially receive his seventh at age 77. This would make him the oldest man to ever compete for the Best TV Comedy Actor award. His last bid put him within four months of breaking the category’s nominee age record, which is presently held by Wilfrid Hyde-White. The prolific British actor earned his only Golden Globe nomination in 1980 (when he was 76) for “The Associates,” a single-season ABC sitcom that happened to costar Short.

Martin’s possible upcoming victory would make him the sixth oldest person (and fourth oldest man) to ever win a Golden Globe for TV acting, after supporting champs John Gielgud (84, “War and Remembrance,” 1989), Claudette Colbert (84, “The Two Mrs. Grenvilles,” 1988), Gregory Peck (82, “Moby Dick,” 1999), Paul Newman (80, “Empire Falls,” 2006) and Maggie Smith (78, “Downton Abbey,” 2013). He would, of course, also supplant Douglas (who was 74 when he triumphed in 2019) as his category’s oldest victor.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globes will be revealed on Monday, December 12. The awards ceremony is set to air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Tuesday, January 10.

