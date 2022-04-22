Steven Spielberg explains how the script for ‘E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial’ came together

Steven Spielberg was in a nostalgic mood this week during the opening night of this year’s TCM Classic Film Festival.

Speaking about “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary in this year and was the opening night selection by TCM to kickoff the 2022 event, Spielberg recalled how the project came together during production on “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

“I pretty much had worked out most of the story and I needed a writer to write with me or, hopefully, write it based on the story,” Spielberg said. Fortunately, star Harrison Ford had arrived on the “Raiders” set in Tunisia with his then-girlfriend, writer Melissa Mathison.

When Spielberg brought up collaborating, however, Mathison wasn’t so sure. “She said, ‘Well, I’m retired from writing. I don’t write anymore. I’m not interested in writing anymore, it’s too hard,” he explained. “I went to Harrison and said, ‘Your girlfriend turned me down. She doesn’t want to write my next movie.’ He said, ‘Well, let me talk to her.’ He talked to her and she came to me the next day and said, ‘OK you got Harrison so excited about this. What is it that I missed?’ I think I hadn’t told her the story very well because I told her the story again and she got really emotional and she committed right there in the Tunisian desert.”

Spielberg has often talked about his work with Mathison, who died in 2015. Following her death, the director detailed how the script for “E.T.” came together.

“While I was in the editing room cutting ‘Raiders,’ Melissa would come in two to three days a week, and we would just sit and develop the story [of ‘E.T.’],” he said at the time to Entertainment Weekly. “She would put everything on cards. Those cards became a kind of talisman, and defined the way I thought about Melissa’s creative partnership with me. All these little cards, where she wrote down either my ideas or her own, eventually became the first draft. She went away for six weeks and wrote the script.”

In that remembrance of Mathison, Spielberg recalled how the finished product was pretty much perfect. “When I finally read the script, I pretty much said, ‘I could shoot this movie tomorrow.’ We tweaked it and we changed just a little bit of the third act,” he remembered. “At one point, E.T. got sick and was taken to a hospital, and the entire venue of the film shifted to a medical center. On second thought, it just seemed like a better idea to keep it at home and turn the house into a hospital, so that became the triage of trying to save E.T. and Elliott’s lives. Those were some of the very few changes. Of all the movies I’ve ever made, E.T. went through the least amount of revision.”

“E.T.” is one of the biggest hits of Spielberg’s career and was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Spielberg, and Best Original Screenplay for Mathison.

