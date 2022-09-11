Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ lands in Toronto with a rapturous response: ‘Could win’ Best Picture

The Fabelmans
Universal

The concept of auteur theory stipulates that directors are the true authors of their films – and if that’s true, then is it any wonder that some of the industry’s top filmmakers have turned their gazes inward in recent years to tell incredibly personal stories? From Greta Gerwig with “Lady Bird” to Alfonso Cuaron with “Roma” to Paul Thomas Anderson with “Licorice Pizza” to Kenneth Branagh with “Belfast” to this year, where James Gray (“Armageddon Time”), Sam Mendes (“Empire of Light”), and Alejandro G. Inarritu (“Bardo”), auto-fiction is all the rage for the world’s top auteurs. But based on the early responses to “The Fabelmans” on Saturday night following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps Steven Spielberg has topped them all. 

Based on his own life – Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, his frequent collaborator; it’s Spielberg’s first screenwriting credit since “A.I.” – “The Fabelmans” is about a young boy named Sammy (newcomer Gabriel LaBelle) who grows up in Arizona with dreams of becoming a filmmaker, all while his parents (played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano) go through an emotionally painful split.

“When COVID hit, we had a lot of time and we had a lot of fear. I don’t think anyone knew in March or April of 2020 what was going to be the state of art or the state of life even a year from then. As things got worse and worse, I felt that if I was going to leave anything behind, what was the thing that I need to resolve and unpack about my mom, my dad, and my sisters?” Spielberg said at the premiere on Saturday.

“This is something I have been thinking about for a long time,” he added. “I didn’t really know when I was going to get around to this. This is not because I am going to retire and this is my swan song, I promise.”

Judging by the reviews and the film’s awards potential, maybe that’s for the best. “The Fabelmans” landed lock-step raves from attendees with pundits speculating that the Universal release is not only the Best Picture frontrunner but that Williams could become the second straight Spielberg actress to win Best Supporting Actress following Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.” Other categories where “The Fabelmans” is expected to rate include Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography for Janusz Kaminski, Best Score for John Williams, and Best Editing for Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar, all of whom have a long history with Spielberg (and in the case of Kaminski, Williams, and Kahn, have Oscars already for his films as well). On the acting side, while Williams received most of the huzzahs for her role (wrote Kyle Buchanan from the New York Times: “it’s a look-at-what-she-can-do Michelle Williams vehicle, and [Williams] *really* goes for it, like someone who knows she’s been handed her signature role”), early viewers also singled out Dano and particularly Judd Hirsch (who has one key scene) as major contenders in the Supporting Actor category.

“The Fabelmans” marked the first time Spielberg took one of his films to the Toronto International Film Festival, although a number of his films have debuted at festivals previously. Universal is set to release “The Fabelmans” on November 11. Read some responses to the film’s debut below.

 

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

 

2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions

+28 More

More News from GoldDerby

Loading