Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ lands in Toronto with a rapturous response: ‘Could win’ Best Picture

The concept of auteur theory stipulates that directors are the true authors of their films – and if that’s true, then is it any wonder that some of the industry’s top filmmakers have turned their gazes inward in recent years to tell incredibly personal stories? From Greta Gerwig with “Lady Bird” to Alfonso Cuaron with “Roma” to Paul Thomas Anderson with “Licorice Pizza” to Kenneth Branagh with “Belfast” to this year, where James Gray (“Armageddon Time”), Sam Mendes (“Empire of Light”), and Alejandro G. Inarritu (“Bardo”), auto-fiction is all the rage for the world’s top auteurs. But based on the early responses to “The Fabelmans” on Saturday night following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, perhaps Steven Spielberg has topped them all.

Based on his own life – Spielberg co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, his frequent collaborator; it’s Spielberg’s first screenwriting credit since “A.I.” – “The Fabelmans” is about a young boy named Sammy (newcomer Gabriel LaBelle) who grows up in Arizona with dreams of becoming a filmmaker, all while his parents (played by Michelle Williams and Paul Dano) go through an emotionally painful split.

“When COVID hit, we had a lot of time and we had a lot of fear. I don’t think anyone knew in March or April of 2020 what was going to be the state of art or the state of life even a year from then. As things got worse and worse, I felt that if I was going to leave anything behind, what was the thing that I need to resolve and unpack about my mom, my dad, and my sisters?” Spielberg said at the premiere on Saturday.

“This is something I have been thinking about for a long time,” he added. “I didn’t really know when I was going to get around to this. This is not because I am going to retire and this is my swan song, I promise.”

Judging by the reviews and the film’s awards potential, maybe that’s for the best. “The Fabelmans” landed lock-step raves from attendees with pundits speculating that the Universal release is not only the Best Picture frontrunner but that Williams could become the second straight Spielberg actress to win Best Supporting Actress following Ariana DeBose for “West Side Story.” Other categories where “The Fabelmans” is expected to rate include Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography for Janusz Kaminski, Best Score for John Williams, and Best Editing for Michael Kahn and Sarah Broshar, all of whom have a long history with Spielberg (and in the case of Kaminski, Williams, and Kahn, have Oscars already for his films as well). On the acting side, while Williams received most of the huzzahs for her role (wrote Kyle Buchanan from the New York Times: “it’s a look-at-what-she-can-do Michelle Williams vehicle, and [Williams] *really* goes for it, like someone who knows she’s been handed her signature role”), early viewers also singled out Dano and particularly Judd Hirsch (who has one key scene) as major contenders in the Supporting Actor category.

“The Fabelmans” marked the first time Spielberg took one of his films to the Toronto International Film Festival, although a number of his films have debuted at festivals previously. Universal is set to release “The Fabelmans” on November 11. Read some responses to the film’s debut below.

THE FABELMANS: Life ain’t like the movies. And yet the movies help us hold onto life. Spielberg’s whole heart is up on that screen. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS: An open-hearted familial tribute that delivered the goods! Judd Hirsch’s brief performance as Spielberg’s elderly old country Jewish uncle that had a monumental impact on him was thing of wonder. One of the greatest Jewish performances committed to screen #TIFF22 — Jason (@jasonosia) September 11, 2022

Steven Spielberg’s #TheFabelmans is a wonderful & heartbreaking coming-of-age story about a kid falling in love w/ moviemaking as his parents are falling out of love w/ each other. Once the film grabs you, it absolutely does not let go. Another Spielberg classic. Loved it #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/1mqqcwu5Cb — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS: a lot to sort through here, but the last 5 minutes of this movie will probably outlive us all — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS is a moving & nostalgic look back at Steven Spielberg’s childhood. Michelle Williams is heartbreakingly magnificent while Judd Hirsch & David Lynch steal the film with their one-scene cameos. A grounded & affectionate reflection that will inspire future filmmakers. pic.twitter.com/a3I7WrwoMt — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS is a masterpiece. Steven Spielberg’s latest film is also one of his best and his most emotional. While the direction, score and writing are stellar, it’s Michelle Williams’ Oscar worthy performance that stands out. I can’t wait to see this movie again. pic.twitter.com/qjy0vM1G1U — BSL @ #TIFF22 (@bigscreenleaks) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS: Steven Spielberg phones home … and truly connects. His family memory project is a movie of art and heart, sure to resonate with movie lovers (and awards bestowers) everywhere. Bravo! #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/xl0SzxOUfb — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) September 11, 2022

Steven Spielberg’s THE FABELMANS isn’t just deeply personal, it’s also sneakily ambitious — a ruminative inventorying of some of the psychological motivations which turned him on to filmmaking, melded with no small amount of swollen-hearted adult forgiveness. It sings. #TIFF22 — Brent Simon (@SharedDarkness) September 11, 2022

#TIFF22 Steven Spielberg’s THE FABELMANS is his most personal and impactful film yet. An organic tale with a profound sense of self, passion and love- both familial & in the form of art. Spectacular performances and of course, directing. Review to come: @DiscussingFilm pic.twitter.com/KHmDIl5Hns — anna @ #TIFF22 (@itsaimmedia) September 11, 2022

god what an unbelievable movie. it’s got a very soft touch and it’s an achy vulnerable viewing experience so I don’t want to overhype but it’s really special — David Sims (@davidlsims) September 11, 2022

THE FABELMANS: That Steven Spielberg is going places #TIFF22 — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) September 11, 2022

Judd Hirsch stole #TheFabelmans with a powerhouse sequence that earned him applause mid-screening here at TIFF. I cant see a world where he’s overlooked for best supporting actor consideration. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) September 11, 2022

Mr. Spielberg…you've done it. #TheFabelmans flies high. Gabrielle LaBelle…a star is born. Judd Hirsch and Michelle Williams….enjoy the ride. Never want to call it this early, but damn did that feel like Oscar checkmate. #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/BFKpuI1gKE — Clayton Davis – Stand with 🇺🇦 (@ByClaytonDavis) September 11, 2022

With THE FABELMANS, which just world premiered at TIFF, Spielberg turns the lens on his childhood, and it’s a sweet, smart and decidedly funny film, with excellent performances. Different than anything he’s done before. HUGO meets LICORICE PIZZA, but better. Could win best pic. pic.twitter.com/u58QH5l91U — Scott Feinberg @ TIFF (@ScottFeinberg) September 11, 2022



