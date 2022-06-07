‘Stranger Things 4’: Netflix’s one-of-a-kind, immersive fan event was the hottest ticket in town

Fans of Netflix’s sci-fi drama thriller “Stranger Things” were out in force last weekend, as the streamer hosted a one-of-a-kind event for the series, transporting fans to 1980s Hawkins, Indiana and the terrifying world of the Upside Down. Luna Park, the historic and iconic harborside amusement park in Sydney, Australia, was transformed into an immersive pop-up experience, where specially chosen super-fans and contest winners, industry insiders, celebrity VIPs and media were immersed deep inside the diabolical alternate reality depicted on the series, serving up delicious pizzas from the now-iconic Surfer Boy pizza van from within the one-off celebration of Netflix’s number one show.

The special one-night-only fan event for “Stranger Things 4” also boasted an exclusive meet-and-greet panel featuring three of the cast members: Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin), Sadie Sink (who plays Max) and Priah Ferguson (who plays Erica). Their fun Q&A was live-streamed worldwide on TikTok as millions of fans around the globe submitted questions, including what are their favorite moments on the show, which character would they sacrifice to the nefarious Season 4 villain Vecna, and what props have they taken home from the set?

Feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive, as participants were subtly reminded that this show, one of the most popular hits on any streaming service, is eligible for Emmy consideration for Best Drama Series and across the board in key acting, writing, directing and creative arts categories.

“Stranger Things 4: Volume 1” picks up six months after the events of “Stranger Things 3” and finds the show’s heroes scattered across cities and friend groups. The remaining two super-sized episodes of “Stranger Things 4,” appropriately called “Stranger Things 4: Volume 2,” will debut on July 1. In total, the season is five hours longer than any previous season despite running only nine episodes.

The official synopsis for Season 4 reads as follows: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

“Stranger Things” has already amassed 31 Emmy nominations to date, including for Best Drama Series for each of its prior three seasons so far, winning six Emmys already. TV academy voters have shown a recent affinity for genre drama generally, with HBO’s “Watchmen” winning a whopping 11 Emmys in 2020 and last year, among a number of high-profile series, “WandaVision” scored nominations across the board including for Best Limited Series and “The Boys” reaped a Best Drama Series nomination.

That all bodes well for “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1, which not only smashed viewership records for Netflix, but also has the backing of TV critics, scoring a “fresh” rating of 92% at Rotten Tomatoes, as the site’s critical consensus reads, “darker and denser than its predecessors, Stranger Things’ fourth chapter sets the stage for the show’s final season in typically binge-worthy fashion.”

