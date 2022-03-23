‘Stranger Things 4’ First Look: Netflix blockbuster set to return for transformative season

Netflix has released the first images from “Stranger Things 4,” a preview of the highly anticipated two-part fourth season of the hit series.

As previously revealed, “Stranger Things” Season 4 will straddle two different Emmy Awards seasons. Part one premieres on May 27, 2022, making it eligible for the 2022 Emmys. Part two of Season 4 debuts on July 1, 2022, putting it in contention for the 2023 Emmys. The Netflix blockbuster will conclude with its fifth season, set to debut at a future date.

Here’s the plot summary from Netflix for “Stranger Things 4”: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

In an interview with Netflix itself, creators Ross and Matt Duffer said fans should expect Season 4 of the show to have its darkest tone yet.

“When we pitched it to Netflix all those years ago, we pitched it as the kids are ‘The Goonies’ in E.T.,’” explained Ross Duffer. “That’s their storyline. And the adults are in ‘Jaws’ and ‘Close Encounters’ and then the teens are in ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ or ‘Halloween.’ But, this year, we don’t have the kids. We can’t do ‘The Goonies’ anymore. And so, suddenly, we’re leaning much harder into that horror movie territory that we love. It was fun to make that change.”

it’s a full ST4 extravaganza, hot off the griddle. pic.twitter.com/5SuC8S9HR1 — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 23, 2022

Throughout its run, “Stranger Things” has earned 38 Emmy Award nominations with seven wins. The first-season cast also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while series leads Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour have earned individual awards and nominations.

The Duffer Brothers will direct five episodes of season four, Shawn Levy and Nimrod Antal will each direct two. The season is executive produced by Iain Paterson, Levy, Dan Cohen, Curtis Gwinn, and the Duffer Brothers.

The fourth season stars Ryder, Harbour, Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

