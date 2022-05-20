‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 1’ episodes revealed — plus watch the first eight minutes

It’s time to go back to the Upside Down. After three years, “Stranger Things” is set to return to Netflix in one week, on May 27, with seven super-sized episodes. Dubbed “Stranger Things 4: Volume 1,” the new season picks up six months after the events of “Stranger Things 3” and finds the show’s heroes scattered across cities and friend groups.

The remaining two episodes of “Stranger Things 4,” appropriately called “Stranger Things 4: Volume 2,” will debut on July 1. In total, the season is five hours longer than any previous season despite running only nine episodes.

The official synopsis for Season 4 reads as follows:

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

In addition to the news about the split-run and episode length, Netflix also released the first eight minutes of the “Stranger Things 4” premiere, which focuses on Matthew Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner and a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The cold open does a good job of setting up the season’s expectations, which creators Ross and Matt Duffer said was inspired by horror classics of the 1980s.

“Stranger Things 4” stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions