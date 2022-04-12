‘Stranger Things 4: Volume 1’ trailer teases all-out war coming to Hawkins

For fans of “Stranger Things,” it’s almost time. On Tuesday, Netflix released the full trailer for “Stranger Things 4: Volume 1,” the long-awaited fourth season of the blockbuster series that last debuted new episodes on the streaming platform way back in 2019.

Set to a dramatic remix of “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey, the new trailer catches viewers up on where things stand after the events of “Stranger Things 3,” which ended with Joyce Wheeler (Winona Ryder) moving her kids, Will and Nancy (Noah Schnapp and Natalia Dyer), as well as Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) out of Hawkins, Indiana. Elsewhere, after being presumed dead, Hopper (David Harbour) was shown alive at a mysterious Russian prison.

“Stranger Things 4” picks up six months after that conclusion with the major players “struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Throughout its run, “Stranger Things” has earned 38 Emmy Award nominations with seven wins. The first-season cast also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while series leads Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and David Harbour have earned individual awards and nominations.

Show creators Ross and Matt Duffer will direct five episodes of season four, and Shawn Levy and Nimrod Antal will each direct two. The season is executive produced by Iain Paterson, Levy, Dan Cohen, Curtis Gwinn, and the Duffer Brothers. It’s not currently known how Netflix will split the season into two parts – but the release strategy means “Stranger Things 4” will straddle Emmy Awards seasons. Part One of the season (out May 27) will be eligible for the 2022 Emmy Awards, while Part Two (out July 1) can compete at the 2023 Emmys.

The fourth season stars Ryder, Harbour, Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Matthew Modine.

