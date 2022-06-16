22 ‘Stranger Things’ cast members submitted at 2022 Emmys, including breakout Jamie Campbell Bower as (lol) ‘Friendly Orderly’

“Stranger Things” returned in May for its highly anticipated fourth season and immediately set the internet on fire with its various twists, turns and tunes (hi, Kate Bush). One such twist involves breakout cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, and Netflix is going to great lengths to avoid spoiling it for all potential Emmy voters who haven’t yet hit “play” on “Stranger Things 4.” Indeed, the English actor’s character is simply listed as “Friendly Orderly” on the 2022 Emmys ballot.

Bower numbers among the 22 “Stranger Things” cast members submitted at this year’s Emmys. He’s notably joined by his scene partner Millie Bobby Brown, who has nabbed two prior supporting actress nominations in 2017 and ’18 for her fan-fave role as Eleven, aka Jane Hopper, aka the girl with telepathic and psychokinetic abilities who loves Eggo Waffles.

SEE Will Millie Bobby Brown (‘Stranger Things 4’) rebound at 2022 Emmys after being snubbed last time?

Submitted as the show’s sole lead performer is Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, who spent much of “Stranger Things 4” traveling through Alaska and Russia to try to save her true love Jim Hopper, played by supporting actor contender David Harbour. Ryder has yet to receive an Emmy bid for the show, while Harbour is a two-time nominee in 2017 and ’18.

Among the young adults submitted in the supporting categories are Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield.

In addition, three “Stranger Things” guest stars are in the running for Emmy consideration: Robert Englund as Victor Creel (“Dear Billy”), Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (“The Hellfire Club”) and Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie (“The Dive”). Part 2 of this fourth season returns with its final two super-sized episodes on July 1.

Here’s a closer look at all 22 “Stranger Things” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Campbell Bower as Friendly Orderly

Christian Ganiere as TEN

Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner

Rob Morgan as Chief Powell

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Robert Englund as Victor Creel (“Dear Billy”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (“The Hellfire Club”)

Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie (“The Dive”)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?