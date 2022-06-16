22 ‘Stranger Things’ cast members submitted at 2022 Emmys, including breakout Jamie Campbell Bower as (lol) ‘Friendly Orderly’

“Stranger Things” returned in May for its highly anticipated fourth season and immediately set the internet on fire with its various twists, turns and tunes (hi, Kate Bush). One such twist involves breakout cast member Jamie Campbell Bower, and Netflix is going to great lengths to avoid spoiling it for all potential Emmy voters who haven’t yet hit “play” on “Stranger Things 4.” Indeed, the English actor’s character is simply listed as “Friendly Orderly” on the 2022 Emmys ballot.
Bower numbers among the 22 “Stranger Things” cast members submitted at this year’s Emmys. He’s notably joined by his scene partner Millie Bobby Brown, who has nabbed two prior supporting actress nominations in 2017 and ’18 for her fan-fave role as Eleven, aka Jane Hopper, aka the girl with telepathic and psychokinetic abilities who loves Eggo Waffles.
Submitted as the show’s sole lead performer is Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, who spent much of “Stranger Things 4” traveling through Alaska and Russia to try to save her true love Jim Hopper, played by supporting actor contender David Harbour. Ryder has yet to receive an Emmy bid for the show, while Harbour is a two-time nominee in 2017 and ’18.
Among the young adults submitted in the supporting categories are Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield.
In addition, three “Stranger Things” guest stars are in the running for Emmy consideration: Robert Englund as Victor Creel (“Dear Billy”), Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (“The Hellfire Club”) and Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie (“The Dive”). Part 2 of this fourth season returns with its final two super-sized episodes on July 1.
Here’s a closer look at all 22 “Stranger Things” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Campbell Bower as Friendly Orderly
Christian Ganiere as TEN
Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman
David Harbour as Jim Hopper
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers
Joe Keery as Steve Harrington
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair
Matthew Modine as Dr. Brenner
Rob Morgan as Chief Powell
Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers
Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler
BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler
Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair
Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
Robert Englund as Victor Creel (“Dear Billy”)
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
Amybeth McNulty as Vickie (“The Hellfire Club”)
Gabriella Pizzolo as Suzie (“The Dive”)
