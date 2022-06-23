‘Dear Billy’ from ‘Stranger Things’ aims to be most awarded episode in Emmy history

“Chapter Four: Dear Billy” has been one of the most talked-about episodes of the year from one of the most talked-about shows, “Stranger Things.” The suspenseful fourth installment of the show’s fourth season put the character Max (Sadie Sink) in mortal danger as the investigation into the creature Vecna continued. Now it has been submitted seven times for Emmy consideration, and if it wins all seven categories it will set a new record as the most awarded episode in Emmy history.

Shawn Levy is being considered for Best Drama Directing, while erstwhile Freddy Kreuger Robert Englund could earn a Best Drama Guest Actor bid for playing convicted killer Victor Creel. In craft categories, the show is also in consideration for Best Stunt Performance, Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama), Best Music Supervision (a strong possibility for a win given its iconic use of Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill”), Best Prosthetic Makeup, and Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, One Hour). Perhaps surprisingly, the show didn’t enter “Dear Billy” as a candidate for Best Drama Writing; there the show only submitted the mid-season finale, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab.” Still, seven categories would be enough for the record, though it would have to achieve a difficult clean sweep.

Two episodes currently share the record for the most wins with six apiece: the action-packed “Battle of the Bastards” from “Game of Thrones” in 2016, and the eponymous pilot episode of “Boardwalk Empire” in 2011. “Bastards” won awards for writing, directing, picture editing, sound mixing, special visual effects, and non-prosthetic makeup. “Boardwalk Empire” claimed prizes for directing (for Martin Scorsese, no less), sound editing, picture editing, non-prosthetic makeup, art direction, and special visual effects.

As you can see, it takes sky-high production values for an episode to rack up that many wins, and “Stranger Things” is indeed a lavish production, though the show as a whole has yet to win six or more awards for a single season, let alone for a single episode. The sci-fi series has won seven awards total, four of which have been in episode-specific categories: the series premiere episode “The Vanishing of Will Byers” won for its picture editing, while the episodes “The Upside Down,” “The Mind Flayer,” and “The Battle of Starcourt” all won for sound editing, making the show undefeated in that field. Can it greatly expand that awards footprint in 2022?

