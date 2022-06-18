‘Stranger Things’ Emmys FYC panel: Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink explain how ‘everything is more’ in Season 4 [WATCH]

Less than three weeks after the premiere of its newest season, “Stranger Things” made history as the most-watched English language Netflix series of all time, surpassing its own 2019 record by over 198 million viewing hours. It may also turn out to be the show that keeps the streamer’s Best Drama Series Emmy victory streak going, since 2021 winner “The Crown” is out of commission this year. LA Times TV critic Lorraine Ali recently moderated a 2022 Emmys FYC panel featuring the series’ creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, as well as cast members Natalia Dyer, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink. Watch the video Q&A above.

The Duffer brothers, who have written and directed almost half of the “Stranger Things” saga so far and also serve as executive producers, spoke at length about the various changes they made heading into season four. In terms of character and plot development, Ross said they leaned into the natural “dramatic shift” that came with many of the protagonists entering high school, while Matt added that the new storylines combine “supernatural traumas [with] the trauma that is high school.”

Regarding their decision to make the current season’s episodes an average of 33 minutes longer than previous ones, the brothers first thanked Netflix for allowing them the creative freedom to do so and then explained how the extra runtime helps enhance the show’s spectacle. As Ross put it, their constant goal is to “make sure [they] get people to really care [about] these characters” before placing them in “extraordinary circumstances.” Matt agreed, stating that during “an hour of wall-to-wall action [on their show], you don’t zone out because you’re invested in the fate of everybody.”

When asked to describe this season succinctly, Gelman (who plays newly promoted regular character Murray Bauman), said, “Everything is more,” later adding that he is “proud to be a part of something that is… taking so many risks.” The Gen Xer also praised the Duffers’ writing, saying the mid-1980s-set narrative is “reflective of what [he] grew up watching that was part of the fantasy of becoming an actor.”

Ferguson, who is the youngest regular cast member at just 15, admitted that she enjoys the feeling of “living in the ‘80s” and feels “pretty comfortable” in the period costumes. On her character, Erica Sinclair, she said, “I think it’s great to see [her] come into her own” and specified that “her coming to [the] realization that she is a nerd is great and also inspiring to a lot of the young girls watching.”

Dyer, who has played Nancy Wheeler since episode one, expressed that she views this season as “a lot more brutal and scary” than previous ones and that the Duffers remain skilled at “writing to everybody’s strengths.” She then reflected on the uncertainty she felt over six years ago when, although a second season had not yet been greenlit, the cast and crew all “thought [the show] was special from the get-go.”

Heaton (Dyer’s actual partner who also plays her character’s love interest, Jonathan Byers), agreed that it felt like they were “onto something a little bit special” early on and said he has appreciated the constant clarity of the Duffers’ creative vision over the years. Before discussing how his character has recently been able to both branch out and find his way back to his roots, he mused about the cast, audience and show growing up, saying that “it just all feels more mature.”

Sink, who has played Max Mayfield for three seasons, admitted she was a fan of the show before she joined its cast, having “watched [season one] in a day.” After describing these new episodes as “vulnerable… intrusive… [and] heart-wrenching,” she praised the Duffers for “showing every type of strong that [their] female characters can be.” She also raved about the inclusion of supernatural baddie Vecna this year, saying that “having a villain that feeds off of [trauma was] genius” because it served as a clever way to keep the plot from stalling.

Hawke, who first appeared as Robin Buckley in season three, said “the brothers’ special skill when it comes to [directing] is paying attention” and that they carefully seek to “expose [each actor’s] talent in the biggest way.” She also went on to graciously credit the show’s “amazing and talented” costume team for always being willing to alter or replace uncomfortable outfits.

When prompted to discuss the four-season evolution of the romantic identity of his character, Will Byers, Schnapp said, “He is in that teenage phase where he doesn’t know… who he is yet, which [the Duffers] show really well.” While fans are hoping for an answer in the form of a coming out scene like Buckley’s in season three, the actor said “there is no label yet for [Byers] because he is… still growing up and still finding himself.”

Much of the critical response to this season (which will conclude on July 1) has been focused on examining whether its episodes’ lengthy runtimes are earned, with most viewing the choice favorably. As Jack Seale (The Guardian) puts it, the show is “bigger, older, somewhat sadder – and as lovable as ever.” Kristen Baldwin (Entertainment Weekly) says the “rewarding expansion of the mythology [gives] the new season… a jolt of joyful energy,” while Sophie Butcher (Empire) writes that things have been “taken up a notch with extra filmmaking flair.” Confirming that the series is heading toward its end, Matt Duffer spoke for himself and his brother by saying, “We’re just inspired by all of the actors and we try to find amazing stuff for them, so hopefully we can for season five.”

