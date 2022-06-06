Kate Bush on her sudden ‘Stranger Things’ resurgence: It’s exciting!

Kate Bush temporarily emerged from the timeless mists of whichever rainswept moor she lives upon to declare, yes, she is aware that Gen Z is going bananas for her music.

After the prominent placement of her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill” from the album “Hounds of Love” in the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” the eerie, propulsive song shot up to #1 on iTunes in both the US and UK. The song saw an 8700% increase in Spotify streams, and other platforms have similarly skyrocketed.

Bush, the 63-year-old British singer-songwriter-dancer, maintains a pretty low profile these days, but did release a short statement on her website noting the recent phenomenon.

Under a simple heading reading “Stranger Things,” Bush wrote “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too! Because of this, ‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song.”

She signed off with an “I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July,” which shows that even British art-rock new wavers are just like us.

The version of the song used in the show has a little extra oomph thanks to some mixed-in orchestral strings. One can argue whether or not Sadie Sink’s Max is, indeed, running up a hill in this climactic moment.

The original music video, directed by David Garfath, is one of the great pop art pieces of the 1980s, with Bush doing interpretive dance moves that ought to be setting TikTok on its ear any day now.

There’s also a great live version of the track floating around on YouTube with Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour (who was instrumental in Bush’s early career) on guitar and Tony Franklin (epic mullet) on bass.

Next up, the kids discover “Wuthering Heights.”

