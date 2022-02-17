‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 split into two parts, sets premiere dates

Add the fourth season of “Stranger Things” to the list of Emmy Awards contenders in 2022 and 2023. As announced by Netflix on Wednesday, “Stranger Things 4” is being split into two, with the first half set to launch on May 27 while part two debuts on July 1. The move means that like the final seasons of “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark,” the fourth season of the blockbuster science-fiction series will straddle the 2022 and 2023 Emmy Award eligibility windows. (The 2022 Emmys deadline is May 31.)

“With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” creators Ross and Matt Duffer said in a statement. According to Netflix, the fourth season is comprised entirely of what are being called “super-sized” episodes, resulting in a season that doubles the length of “Stranger Things 3.”

But that’s not all the news related to “Stranger Things”: in addition to revealing its Season 4 premiere dates, Netflix announced that the show will end with Season 5.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for ‘Stranger Things,’” the Duffer brothers added. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are not hurling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Here’s the official synopsis for “Stranger Things 4”:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

“Stranger Things” has been an awards favorite for Netflix, receiving 31 Emmy Award nominations in its three seasons thus far with six wins. The show stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.

