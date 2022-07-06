‘Stranger Things’ spinoff and play on the way: Which are you more excited to see? [Poll]

“Stranger Things” is the gift that will keep on giving. Not only has the current fourth season reportedly broken viewership records for Netflix, it’s also about to expand with new projects that the Duffer Brothers are creating through their new Upside Down Pictures production company. Are you excited for things to get even “Stranger”?

Perhaps the most interesting news from the announcement is a stage play “set within the world and mythology of ‘Stranger Things'” to be produced by Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (who will also direct), and Netflix. I’m eager to see how a visual effects extravaganza like “Stranger Things” will translate to the theater — though it worked out just fine for “Harry Potter.” We’re also getting a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff “based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers.”

Hilary Leavitt will run Upside Down Pictures, whose mission statement is to “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up – stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.” Also in the works from Upside Down are a live-action version of the anime series “Death Note,” an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub‘s “The Talisman,” and a new show from the makers of “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

It’s no surprise we’re getting more “Stranger Things.” When a show is such a phenomenon, a franchise is almost inevitable (see also: “Fear the Walking Dead,” “CSI” and “NCIS” versions set in every metropolitan area in the country, and the sprawling universes of “Star Wars” and “Star Trek“). And the now-established mythology of “Stranger Things” is ripe for further exploration. Are you looking forward to the upcoming “Stranger” offerings? Vote in our poll below to let us know if you’re more excited for the spinoff or the play.

