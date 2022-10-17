Billboard 200: Stray Kids knock Bad Bunny down a peg and achieve their 2nd #1 album of the year with ‘Maxident’

Bad Bunny‘s dominant run on the Billboard 200 albums chart with “Un Verano Sin Ti” has kept many artists out of the number-one spot, but he was no match for K-pop during the tracking week that ended October 13. The band Stray Kids debuted on top with their new album “Maxident,” which is all the more impressive because this is their second number-one album of 2022. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

About six months ago on the chart dated April 2 Stray Kids achieved the first number-one album of their careers, “Oddinary,” which launched with 110,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streaming performance. Now “Maxident” has done even better, achieving 117,000 units, most of which (110,000) came through album sales, making this the fourth biggest sales week for any album this year.

Bad Bunny had to settle for second place this time around, but don’t feel bad for him. For all 23 weeks that “Un Verano Sin Ti” has been on the chart, it has never had to settle for any less than second place. But this time it was a close call. “Verano” accumulated 76,000 units, which was only 1,000 units better than the number-three album this week, Beyonce‘s “Renaissance,” which got a boost back up the chart thanks to the release of its vinyl edition.

Morgan Wallen (“Dangerous”) comes in at number-four, which makes this the 91st week his album has been in the top 10, the fifth longest run in history. Rounding out the top five is The Weeknd’s greatest-hits collection “The Highlights.”

