K-pop on top of Billboard 200 as Stray Kids (‘Oddinary’) have the bestselling week of the year

For the tracking week that ended on March 24, the K-pop band Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with their EP “Oddinary,” which is not only their first number-one album, it’s their first to even chart on the Billboard 200 after numerous studio albums, EPs, and compilations released over the past four years. None of our users who predicted the Billboard chart results saw that coming, Neither did the band. Member Bang Chan told Billboard, “Is this actually happening?” Read more about this week’s top charting albums here at Billboard.com.

“Oddinary” led the way with 110,000 equivalent album units, based on a combination of record sales, track sales, and online streams. While that’s not the highest number of the year in terms of total units, they did achieve the best sales total of 2021 so far: 103,000, most of which were in collectible CD packages. Streaming only accounted for 6,500 of their units this week, while track sales accounted for the last 500. This is the 13th album to top the Billboard 200 that’s mostly in a language other than English. Five of the other 12 belong to fellow Korean boy band BTS, while the most recent was Bad Bunny‘s Spanish-language “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.”

In second place on this week’s chart is last week’s number-one debut, “7220” by rapper Lil Durk. The “Encanto” soundtrack remains in third. Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous” stays put in fourth position, which makes his album the third longest-running in the top-10 since 1990 (62 weeks and counting). And rounding out the top five, the late Juice WRLD‘s “Fighting Demons” soars up 30 spots from number-35 thanks to a deluxe edition and its release on physical media formats.

