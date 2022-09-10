How to stream the Emmys live

Television’s biggest night is finally here: the 74th annual Emmy Awards will conclude yet another chaotic awards season for the biggest and best shows on streaming, cable, and network television. The 2022 Emmys have already made big winners of “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria,” and “Stranger Things” thanks to the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, but on Monday, September 12, the Television Academy will hand out its top honors across comedy, drama, and limited series with shows like “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary” expected to take some major awards. Here’s everything to know about how to watch and stream the 2022 Emmy Awards live online.

Where can I stream Emmys 2022?

Cord-cutters who don’t have access to an over-the-air broadcast of the 2022 Emmy Awards actually have multiple options with which to stream the 2022 Emmys live online. The ceremony is available to subscribers of Hulu + Live, YouTube TV, and fuboTV — and will also stream for the first time Peacock. Additionally, viewers can stream the 2022 Emmys live via the NBC website provided they also use cable provider login credentials.

Where can I watch the Emmys live?

This year’s Emmy Awards air on NBC and the network’s broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, September 12. Additionally, the ceremony will stream live on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

What channel are the Emmys on?

The Emmy Awards are on NBC this year.

Can I watch the Emmys online for free?

Yes, technically. The NBC broadcast streams live online for free, provided potential viewers sign in with their TV provider.

Who is hosting the Emmys?

The 2022 Emmy Awards are hosted by Kenan Thompson, a stalwart of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and a former Emmy winner himself. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Who is nominated for the Emmys?

“Succession” led all shows with 25 nominations including a record 14 acting nominations. Last year’s Best Comedy winner “Ted Lasso” had 20 nominations. “The White Lotus,” the HBO limited series that will have its second season airing in October, also received 20 nominations. Here’s the full list of Emmy Award nominees.

Who are the 2022 Emmy Award winners?

While the major Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series, Best Drama Series, and Best Limited Series, are announced during the Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast on Monday, numerous award winners were already revealed at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies on September 3 and September 4. “Stranger Things,” “Euphoria,” and “The White Lotus” won five awards each. For the full list of Emmy winners thus far, check out the Creative Arts Emmys 2022 winners list.

