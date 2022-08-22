‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 cast: Meet the 15 celebrity contestants on Series 20

On September 17, the celebrity dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” launches series 20 on BBC One. This milestone iteration will feature a cast of 15 famous folks competing for the coveted mirror ball trophy by performing various ballroom and Latin dance routines with professional partners. Check out our gallery below to meet the “Strictly Come Dancing” contestants contending for the series 20 championship.

Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood, who have respectively hosted and judged “Strictly” since its first season, are set to return to their posts. Daly will be joined by co-host Claudia Winkleman for the 13th consecutive year. The entire judging panel will also match last year’s, with Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton du Beke having signed on for their respective sixth, fourth, and second seasons.

In May, it was confirmed that mainstay judge Bruno Tonioli’s time on the show had come to a permanent end. He last sat on the panel in 2019 and has since been subject to pandemic-induced travel restrictions. Professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec have also decided to step down. Mabuse won both seasons 17 and 18 with actors Kelvin Fletcher and Bill Bailey, while Škorjanec triumphed in season 11 with model Abbey Clancy.

The 16 returning pros will be joined by four new ones: Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, and Michelle Tsiakkas. As is usually the case, some will not be assigned celebrity partners and will end up sitting out the season. Giovanni Pernice will be seeking his second consecutive victory following his first with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. Also in the hunt are Katya Jones, who won season 15 with actor Joe McFadden, and current longest-serving hoofer Karen Hauer.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?