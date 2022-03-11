‘Succession’ can accomplish what only 3 shows have done at the Critics Choice Awards

Strap in, folks. The “Succession” awards train is just getting started. The HBO series about a wildly dysfunctional family that controls a giant media conglomerate has already nabbed a few trophies this winter, including the Screen Actors Guild Award for drama ensemble, for its excellent third season. Now, it’s looking to add more accolades to its name with the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The show received eight nominations in total, the most of any program. It was recognized in Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actor (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), Best Drama Supporting Actor (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook). It’s an impressive showing for the series and an improvement over its bids for Season 2 (three nominations). At the moment, it is predicted to win in every category in which it’s nominated. But if “Succession” triumphs in the race for drama series, it will become the fourth show to win it twice, following its previous victory in 2020 for its second season.

“Breaking Bad” was the first drama to take home matching bookends, and so far it is the only show to have done it in consecutive years. Vince Gilligan’s thrilling crime drama won in 2013 and 2014 for the two halves of the show’s final season. But that first year, the AMC series split the honors with HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones.” It’s the only instance of a tie in Best Drama Series thus far, and “Thrones” went on to win again in 2016. FX’s acclaimed Soviet era spy drama “The Americans” is the most recent show to double dip, having taken home the award in both 2015 and 2019.

Currently, “Succession” is well positioned to follow in their footsteps. The Jesse Armstrong-created show sits in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 4/1 and with 10 Experts and seven Editors predicting it to triumph. Meanwhile, Netflix’s popular Korean import “Squid Game,” which took home two acting prizes at the SAG Awards, sits just behind the series in second place (5/1 odds). It is followed by Paramount+’s “The Good Fight” (15/2) in third, FX’s “Pose” (15/2) in fourth and Showtime’s breakout hit “Yellowjackets” (8/1) in fifth. Rounding out the category are Paramount+’s horror series “Evil,” Apple TV+’s critical darling “For All Mankind” and NBC’s veteran family drama “This Is Us.”

Given the overall strength and popularity of “Succession’s” third season, which wrapped in December, this is shaping up to be a very good year for the HBO drama (even if the Roy family itself is currently in shambles). Can the show pull off a single-season sweep? Only time will tell, but the Critics Choice Awards can continue the win streak.

