Which ‘Succession’ episode is most likely to win at the DGA Awards? Let’s rank all 5

The world as they know it might be crumbling for Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), but everything’s coming up roses for “Succession.” The HBO drama about a dysfunctional New York media family made history in January when it became the first drama series to sweep the Directors Guild of America Award nominations. The show’s long-awaited third season consisted of just nine episodes, which means a whopping 55 percent of the season was recognized for excellence behind the camera.

But which episode is most likely to walk away a winner when the awards are handed out come March 12? We’ve ranked the five episodes from least to most likely below.

5. “What It Takes,” Andrij Parekh

The sixth episode of the season, titled “What It Takes,” saw the Roys head to Virginia in order to cherry-pick the next president. While the hour certainly had its share of memorable moments, it’s an episode that stands out more for its writing — the commentary on the American political system is cleverly astute — and exceptional performances (Matthew Macfadyen did phenomenal work as Tom attempted to prepare for prison) than its directing. That’s not to say the work of Andrij Parekh, won the Emmy for helming Season 2’s “Hunting,” isn’t deserving — clearly it was good enough to earn a bid — but the other nominated episodes simply offer far more in terms of expert direction, which is reflected in the episode’s current fifth place standing in Gold Derby’s combined odds.

4. “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” Kevin Bray

“Retired Janitors of Idaho,” aka The One Where Logan Gets a UTI and Hallucinates a Dead Cat, is easily the funniest episode of Season 3. Kevin Bray’s directing elevates the farcical adventure through skillful blocking — the episode is one of the few in Season 3 to feature the series’ large ensemble in the same room — and expertly captures the chaos and humor of the hour. But again, it’s the combination of the direction with the writing and acting that takes the episode above and beyond (Scott Nicholson’s Colin cradling an empty paper bag as if it contained the corpse of a dead feline was one of the funniest moments on TV last year). So while “Retired Janitors of Idaho” might be an exceptionally strong episode, it was more of a combined effort than anything else. As such, it sits in fourth place in the current odds.

SEE Will ‘Succession’ be the first show in 14 years to pull off this SAG Awards sweep?

3. “Lion in the Meadow,” Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman

The fourth episode of Season 3, “Lion in the Meadow,” presents Kendall and Logan (Brian Cox) as mirror images of one another as they meet with a smarmy shareholder played by Adrien Brody. A significant portion of the episode takes place at his vast home, which directors Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman film in such a way that the character’s wealth and ego are perfectly conveyed. They also successfully capture Brody — who is several inches taller than both Cox and Strong — looming over both men, further communicating the power he has and the fact that he’s the one who controls the situation, as if the trek to the shore and back during which Logan collapses doesn’t make it clear enough. The odds currently have the episode sitting in second place, but that might be placing too much importance on the fact the episode takes Kendall and Logan away from New York and out into nature.

2. “Too Much Birthday,” Lorene Scafaria

There are several set pieces that stand out in “Too Much Birthday,” the energized hour centered on Kendall’s extravagant and obnoxious 40th birthday bash. From the main entrance to the party that mimicked a vaginal canal to the giant tree house in which many a pivotal conversation took place, the episode was full of massive set pieces that managed to feel extreme and intimate at the same time. That any of it translated well is a testament to the handiwork of Lorene Scafaria, who managed to bring to life what we suspect is an accurate depiction of the inside of Kendall’s brain. Meanwhile, the episode (currently in third place in Gold Derby’s odds) is also notable for introducing us to tech guru Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgård, who at 6-foot-4 forced Scafaria to have to find a way to fit both him and the 5-foot-6 Culkin into the frame as Matsson peed on Roman’s phone in a urinal. That, my friends, takes skill and is the work of a true artist.

1. “All the Bells Say,” Mark Mylod

It’d be easy to say that anyone could make a beautiful episode of television with the rolling hills of Tuscany as a backdrop. But what director Mark Mylod managed to do in “All the Bells Say,” the Season 3 finale, was make a beautiful episode of television that also visually represents the power dynamics and emotional turmoil of the Roy family, with the siblings managing to come together and form a united front against their father just in time for their world to fall apart. So much is communicated through blocking and lighting, and there’s no better example than the shot that most viewers likely associate with the episode: Roman and Shiv standing above Kendall as he sits on the ground in a dusty car park, having just unburdened himself and confessed to the part he played in the death of the waiter at Shiv’s wedding. The harshness of the lighting is an unforgiving spotlight, while the dirty surroundings aptly represent who we know these people to be even as they’re still dressed to the nines. But while this is the moment that defined the episode, there are so many others that are just as special, from the wedding and its reception, the conversation in the van on the way to confront Logan and then the confrontation itself. Mylod captured it all in a way that only someone who’s spent as much time with the show as he has can, and the fact that it’s currently in first place with 10/3 odds reflects that.

PREDICT the 2022 DGA Awards winners until March 27

DGA odds for TV drama Which 'Succession' episode will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?