‘Succession’ seeks to follow in ‘The West Wing’s’ footsteps in this Emmy category

If you’ve been paying even the slightest bit of attention, “Succession’s” domination of the current awards cycle isn’t all that surprising. The HBO drama was beloved by critics from the jump, but it has grown much more popular and more beloved with each passing season as the series has maintained its quality and more people have discovered the sheer joy of watching the Roys battle themselves as well as the world around them. This has translated to more nominations and wins each season. So now, after recently pulling off a rare sweep of the four major guilds in the same year — something that hadn’t been done since the heyday of AMC’s “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad”– the show is looking ahead to the next hurdle: dominating the Emmys.

For its second season, “Succession” received 18 nominations, including one for Best Drama Series and nine for acting. Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong were nominated for Best Drama Actor (with the latter winning); Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun were nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actor; Sarah Snook was nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actress; James Cromwell was nominated for Best Drama Guest Actor and Harriet Walter and Cherry Jones were nominated for Best Drama Guest Actress (with the latter taking home the award). It’s almost inconceivable to think that the show might be able to repeat or even improve upon this showing for its third season, which aired this past fall. But it’s possible.

Currently, every nominee in the main acting categories in 2020 is predicted to return this year. Cox and Strong sit in first and second place, respectively, in Gold Derby’s combined odds for lead actor. Culkin leads the supporting actor field, with Macfadyen in second and Braun in fifth. And Snook is in first place in the supporting actress race. The guest actor and guest actress fields won’t be open until ballots in June, but the show is in a good position to also score a nomination for J. Smith-Cameron, who is in fourth place in supporting actress, and potentially even Alan Ruck, who is in eighth place in supporting actor.

If Ruck, who portrays eldest son Connor Roy, joins the fray this year, “Succession” will become the first drama series since “The West Wing” to earn four bids for Best Supporting Actor in the same year. The political drama managed to do it in 2002, when Dulé Hill, Richard Schiff, John Spencer and Bradley Whitford all received nominations in a field of six (Spencer won).

The only shows that have come close to earning four bids since then are HBO’s fantasy epic “Game of Thrones” and Hulu’s dystopian drama “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Both managed to snag three bids apiece. “Thrones” did it in 2019, when Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage were nominated for the show’s eighth and final season (that same year, the show received four bids in supporting actress, for Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams). Meanwhile, “The Handmaid’s Tale” did it last year (“Succession” was not eligible), with O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Whitford all scoring noms (again, the supporting actress race that year featured four actresses from the show: Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley).

It might seem like it’s a bit early to start talking about “Succession’s” possible domination of the 2022 Emmy nominations, but the acting fields are now proportional to the number of submissions, so the supporting categories will likely have eight slots again, and everyone involved had standout moments that are, to put it simply, award-worthy. If the drama series can maintain its current momentum (and it’s likely it will), it has a decent shot at following in the footsteps of “The West Wing” and entering the history books yet again.

