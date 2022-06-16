‘Succession’ Emmy submissions: How many of its 38 entries (including 16 actors) will it win?

“Succession” lived by the motto “Go big or go home” when it comes to its submissions on the Emmy ballot. HBO entered the show a whopping 38 times, including 16 just for its ensemble cast. Scroll down for the show’s full submissions list.

The corporate drama already has a strong Emmy track record, which perhaps explains its maximalist submissions strategy. In 2019 the show earned five nominations for its first season including Best Drama Series and won Best Drama Writing and Best Main Title Theme Music. Then the show exploded in season two with 18 nominations for its second season. This time it won Best Drama, along with acting honors for series lead Jeremy Strong and guest actress Cherry Jones.

There’s every reason to believe the show will do well again in 2022. Its third season has already earned five SAG Award nominations, winning the top prize for its ensemble cast. It also won the Producers Guild Award for Best Drama Series, two Writers Guild Awards including Best Drama Series, and the Directors Guild Award for Best Drama Directing for the episode “All the Bells Say.” The Directors Guild win was especially impressive because it was inevitable: “Succession” accounted for all five nominations in the category. The show has entered six episodes for directing consideration at the Emmys (including “All the Bells Say”), so perhaps the show will sweep the field yet again.

Below, see what other actors and episodes the show has put up for consideration this year. How many nominations do you think it will get? And how many trophies will it ultimately collect? Discussion this and more here in our forums.

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor

Brian Cox

Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Kieran Culkin

Matthew Macfadyen

Nicholas Braun

Alan Ruck

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Sarah Snook

J. Smith-Cameron

Best Drama Guest Actor

James Cromwell, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Adrien Brody, “Lion in the Meadow”

Alexander Skarsgard, “All the Bells Say”

Arian Moayed, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Justin Kirk, “What It Takes”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Harriet Walter, “Chiantishire”

Hope Davis, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Sanaa Lathan, “What It Takes”

Best Directing (Drama)

“All the Bells Say”

“The Disruption”

“Lion in the Meadow”

“Retired Janitors of Idaho”

“Too Much Birthday”

“What It Takes”

Best Writing (Drama)

“All the Bells Say”

Best Casting (Drama)

Best Cinematography (Single-Camera Series, On Hour)

“Chiantishire”

“The Disruption”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“Too Much Birthday”

Best Hairstyling (Contemporary)

“Too Much Birthday”

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prosthetic)

“All the Bells Say”

Bestm Music Composition (Series)

“Chiantishire”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Drama)

“All the Bells Say”

“Chiantishire”

“The Disruption”

Best Production Design (Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“All the Bells Say”

“Too Much Birthday”

Best Sound Editing (Series, One Hour)

“Secession”

Best Sound Mixing (Series, One Hour)

“Too Much Birthday”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly counted 19 acting submissions and 41 total submissions. The actual totals of 16 acting submissions and 38 total submissions is now reflected.

