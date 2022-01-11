SAG Awards TV nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Only Murders,’ ‘Morning Show’ predicted to lead

When the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations are unveiled on the morning of Wednesday, January 12, look for four shows to lead the pack with four nominations apiece. HBO’s “Succession,” Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Apple’s “The Morning Show” will each contend for their ensemble casts as well as for a trio of individual performances, according to Gold Derby predictions.

“Succession” is in an interesting position as it’s never been nominated for a single award by the Screen Actors Guild’s nominating committee. But its recently concluded third season was so buzzy and critically acclaimed that our odds-makers think the strange SAG Awards shut-out will finally end this year. Look for Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook to earn solo bids in addition to the overall cast.

“Ted Lasso” claimed last year’s SAG Award statue for lead actor Jason Sudeikis and now he should easily hear his name called again on nominations morning. Co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham should also set their alarms to wake up early, as they’re expected to receive solo bids (plus the ensemble citation) after winning supporting acting Emmys last September.

Freshman comedy “Only Murders in the Building” is a sure thing to earn a cast bid, say our awards pundits. Also be prepared for comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short to receive individual notices, as well as their younger scene-stealing co-star, Selena Gomez. Notably, it would be the first SAG Award nominations for all three of them.

The fourth show expected to walk off with four nominations is “The Morning Show,” which won a SAG Award the last time it was eligible for Jennifer Aniston. This time around, the entire ensemble should score a group nomination (it was snubbed last time), while Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup should also reap individual bids.

Here is the show-by-show breakdown of the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations predictions:

4 NOMINATIONS

“The Morning Show”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Billy Crudup

Drama Actress for Jennifer Aniston

Drama Actress for Reese Witherspoon

“Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Steve Martin

Comedy Actor for Martin Short

Comedy Actress for Selena Gomez

“Succession”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Jeremy Strong

Drama Actor for Brian Cox

Drama Actress for Sarah Snook

“Ted Lasso”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis

Comedy Actor for Brett Goldstein

Comedy Actress for Hannah Waddingham

3 NOMINATIONS

“The Great”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Nicholas Hoult

Comedy Actress for Elle Fanning

“Mare of Easttown”

Movie/Mini Actor for Evan Peters

Movie/Mini Actress for Kate Winslet

Movie/Mini Actress for Julianne Nicholson

“Pose”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Billy Porter

Drama Actress for Mj Rodriguez

2 NOMINATIONS

“Hacks”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actress for Jean Smart

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actress for Elisabeth Moss

“Scenes from a Marriage”

Movie/Mini Actor for Oscar Isaac

Movie/Mini Actress for Jessica Chastain

“The White Lotus”

Movie/Mini Actor for Murray Bartlett

Movie/Mini Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

1 NOMINATION

“Dopesick”

Movie/Mini Actor for Michael Keaton

“Halston”

Movie/Mini Actor for Ewan McGregor

“Insecure”

Comedy Actress for Issa Rae

“Maid”

Movie/Mini Actress for Margaret Qualley

“Squid Game”

Drama Ensemble

“This Is Us”

Drama Actor for Sterling K. Brown

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Comedy Ensemble

