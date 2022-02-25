‘Succession’ will sweep 2022 SAG Awards with 3 wins for TV

If you’re a fan of “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks,” “Mare of Easttown” and “Squid Game,” you might want to tune in to the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 27 on TNT/TBS. Gold Derby predicts those TV shows will all take home SAG Awards this year, with “Succession” sweeping the three drama categories (ensemble, actor and actress). Scroll down for the show-by-show breakdown of predictions for the 2022 SAG Awards, based on Gold Derby’s racetrack odds.

The TV nominations generally went as we predicted with “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” netting a leading five bids apiece (ensemble plus four individual stars). Of note, this is “Succession’s” first time to be cited by the Screen Actors Guild after being cruelly snubbed for its first two seasons. And “Ted Lasso” is competing for its second cycle after winning last year for Jason Sudeikis but losing the cast prize to “Schitt’s Creek.”

This year’s kudos will air February 27 on TNT and TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Helen Mirren will receive the Life Achievement Award from Kate Winslet. And bring your dancing shoes because the cast of “Hamilton” will open the show.

3 PREDICTED WINS

“Succession”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Jeremy Strong

Drama Actress for Sarah Snook

2 PREDICTED WINS

“Ted Lasso”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis

1 PREDICTED WIN

“Dopesick”

TV Movie/Limited Actor for Michael Keaton

“Hacks”

Comedy Actress for Jean Smart

“Mare of Easttown”

TV Movie/Limited Actress for Kate Winslet

“Squid Game”

Stunt Ensemble

