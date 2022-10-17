‘Succession’ Season 4 first look showcases a ferocious Brian Cox

Much like the scheming members of the Roy family looking to secure a piece of the action, fans of “Succession” will stop at nothing for any glimpse of the forthcoming fourth season of the HBO hit. The winner of 13 Emmy awards (and a remarkable 48 nominations so far), the next chapter of Jesse Armstrong’s satire of the 1% is coming sometime next year … the precise date being something of a mystery.

So that gives HBO plenty of time to remind viewers they better not cancel their subscriptions.

On Sunday, just as it unleashed a particularly juicy episode of “House of the Dragon” (spoiler: it included a dragon), the cable network launched a sizzle reel featuring images of their big, upcoming titles. It’s got shots from “The White Lotus” Season 2, a four-part documentary on Shaquille O’Neal, the adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us,” Woody Harrelson as Nixon goon Howard Hunt in “The White House Plumbers,” something racy from Sam Levinson called “The Idol” (can that man not take a cold shower once in a while?), a David E. Kelley true-crime series called “Love and Death” with Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons (which is not based on the Woody Allen film of the same name), and many other narratives, docs, and talk shows that zoom by in a blink. (Seth Rogen is back on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” it seems.)

The centerpiece, however, is “Succession.”

Brian Cox’s character, Logan Roy, in robust health, is seen giving a pep talk to his troops, all amped-up, declaring “this is not the end!” (hope for Season 5?). He continues, “I am going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I f–king love it here!” which clearly HBO’s marketing team flipped for when they first heard it. There are quick shots of the Roy family, all “thinking.”

It’s just enough to make you think, oh, man, I gotta check out what happens next. The system works!

