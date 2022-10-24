‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer teases spring 2023 premiere date — and we can narrow it down even further

This time last year, we were two episodes into Season 3 of “Succession.” Well, now you can start organizing your calendar for Season 4. On Sunday, HBO aired a teaser that showcased the new Rebel Alliance and narrowed down its 2023 premiere to the spring.

The premiere timeframe is not exactly breaking news as it merely confirms what Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer, told our sister site Deadline last month following “Succession’s” second Best Drama Series win. We can also zero in on a tighter window: With the elimination of the hanging episodes rule starting with next year’s Emmys, “Succession” will have to premiere by Sunday, March 26 the latest in order to air the 10-episode fourth season by the now hard May 31 eligibility deadline.

Unlike the first sneak peek of Season 4, as part of an HBO sizzle reel, which featured a roaring Logan (Brian Cox), Sunday’s teaser focused on Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — or as eldest son Connor (Alan Ruck), invoking “Star Wars,” dubs them, the Rebel Alliance. (Kendall also offers “New Gen Roys.” Let’s keep workshopping this, guys.) The sibs remain allied after their father and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) completely outwitted and outplayed them in the Season 3 finale when they tried to prevent Logan from selling Waystar Royco to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgard).

Speaking of Tom, the teaser ends with him asking Shiv, “Do you want to talk about what happened?” Strong “they don’t know that we know they know we know” energy here.

the trailer for anyone who wants to see: pic.twitter.com/cK2lw7jXQB — grace (@gracehiII) October 24, 2022

“Succession” — which won four Emmys, including drama supporting actor for Macfadyen, from a leading 25 nominations last month — began production on the fourth installment in June and will hit Norway this season. Per HBO’s synopsis of the season, “the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

