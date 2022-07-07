2022 Emmy nomination predictions: ‘Succession,’ ‘SNL’ predicted to lead

“Succession” and “Saturday Night Live” are predicted to be the most nominated shows at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, at least in program and performance categories. That’s according to our official odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our nomination predictions listed by show, with projected wins highlighted in gold.
Overall, we’re betting on “Succession” to receive a remarkable 14 nominations including Best Drama Series, which we’re predicting it to win for the second time following its victory in 2020. On top of that, the corporate drama is the front-runner in every single acting category it’s eligible for: Best Drama Actor (Brian Cox), Best Drama Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook), Best Drama Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Drama Guest Actress (Harriet Walter), and Best Drama Guest Actor (James Cromwell). That would mimic “The Crown,” which also won five of the six acting prizes in addition to Best Drama Series last year. So that would be six wins for “Succession” before you even factor in categories we’re not predicting like writing, directing, casting, editing, and more.
The comedy categories won’t be quite so lopsided. We’re predicting “Saturday Night Live” to earn the most acting nominations (nine), but the only award it’s tipped to win is Best Variety Sketch Series. And while “Ted Lasso” is currently expected to repeat for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein), there’s room for acting winners from other shows too. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) is favored for Best Comedy Actress again. And freshman show “Only Murders in the Building” will take home guest acting awards for Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.
See who else we think will win below. Make or update your predictions here before the nominations are announced on Tuesday. And join the Emmy discussions going on in our forums.
“SUCCESSION” (14 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Brian Cox
Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong
Best Drama Supporting Actress — J. Smith-Cameron
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sarah Snook
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Nicholas Braun
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matthew Macfadyen
Best Drama Guest Actress — Hope Davis
Best Drama Guest Actress — Sanaa Lathan
Best Drama Guest Actress — Harriet Walter
Best Drama Guest Actor — Adrien Brody
Best Drama Guest Actor — James Cromwell
Best Drama Guest Actor — Alexander Skarsgard
“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” (10 nominations)
Best Variety Sketch Series
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Cecily Strong
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Bowen Yang
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Ariana DeBose
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jerrod Carmichael
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Kieran Culkin
Best Comedy Guest Actor — John Mulaney
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jason Sudeikis
“TED LASSO” (7 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Jason Sudeikis
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Juno Temple
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Nick Mohammed
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Harriet Walter
“ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING” (6 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Selena Gomez
Best Comedy Actor — Steve Martin
Best Comedy Actor — Martin Sohrt
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Jane Lynch
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Nathan Lane
“BARRY” (5 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Sarah Goldberg
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Anthony Carrigan
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Henry Winkler
“BETTER CALL SAUL” (5 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Bob Odenkirk
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Rhea Seehorn
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Banks
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Giancarlo Esposito
“DOPESICK” (5 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Michael Keaton
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Kaityn Dever
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Peter Sarsgaard
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Michael Stuhlbarg
“THE DROPOUT” (5 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Amanda Seyfried
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Laurie Metcalf
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Naveen Andrews
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — William H. Macy
“HACKS” (5 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Jean Smart
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Einbinder
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Jane Adams
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Laurie Metcalf
“SQUID GAME (5 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actor — Lee Jung-jae
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Jung Ho-yeon
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Oh Young-soo
Best Drama Guest Actress — Lee Yoo-mi
“THE WHITE LOTUS” (5 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Connie Britton
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jennifer Coolidge
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Alexandra Daddario
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Murray Bartlett
“MAID” (4 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Margaret Qualley
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Andie MacDowell
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Nick Robinson
“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL” (4 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Rachel Brosnahan
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tony Shalhoub
“THE MORNING SHOW” (4 nominations)
Best Drama Actress — Jennifer Aniston
Best Drama Supporting Actor — Billy Crudup
Best Drama Guest Actress — Marcia Gay Harden
Best Drama Guest Actor — Martin Short
“OZARK” (4 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney
Best Drama Actor — Jason Bateman
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Julia Garner
“ABBOTT ELEMENTARY” (3 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actress — Quinta Brunson
Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Janelle James
“ATLANTA” (3 nominations)
Best Comedy Series
Best Comedy Actor — Donald Glover
Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brian Tyree Henry
“EUPHORIA” (3 nominations)
Best Drama Actress — Zendaya
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sydney Sweeney
Best Drama Guest Actor — Colman Domingo
“PAM AND TOMMY” (3 nominations)
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Lily James
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Sebastian Stan
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Seth Rogen
“SEVERANCE” (3 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Patricia Arquette
Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Turturro
“THIS IS US” (3 nominations)
Best Drama Actress — Mandy Moore
Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown
Best Drama Guest Actor — Ron Cephas Jones
“YELLOWJACKETS” (3 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Actress — Melanie Lynskey
Best Drama Supporting Actress — Christina Ricci
“NAILED IT” (2 nominations)
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host
“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” (2 nominations)
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host
“SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE” (2 nominations)
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Jessica Chastain
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Oscar Isaac
“THE STAIRCASE” (2 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Colin Firth
“THE SURVIVOR” (2 nominations)
Best TV Movie
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Ben Foster
“TOP CHEF” (2 nominations)
Best Competition Program
Best Reality Host
“UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN” (2 nominations)
Best Limited Series
Best Movie/Limited Actor — Andrew Garfield
“YELLOWSTONE” (2 nominations)
Best Drama Series
Best Drama Guest Actress — Jacki Weaver
“THE AMAZING RACE” (1 nomination)
Best Competition Program
“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” (1 nomination)
Best Competition Program
“BIG MOUTH” (1 nomination)
Best Animated Program
“BLACK-ISH” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Actor — Anthony Anderson
“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Sketch Series
“BOB’S BURGERS” (1 nomination)
Best Animated Program
“CHIP ‘N’ DALE: RESCUE RANGERS” (1 nomination)
Best TV Movie
“CONAN” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Talk Series
“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Guest Actor — Bill Hader
“THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Talk Series
“THE FALLOUT” (1 nomination)
Best TV Movie
“THE FIRST LADY” (1 nomination)
Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Ellen Burstyn
“THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Actress — Kaley Cuoco
“GASLIT” (1 nomination)
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Julia Roberts
“THE GREAT” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Guest Actress — Gillian Anderson
“INSECURE” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Actress — Issa Rae
“INVENTING ANNA” (1 nomination)
Best Movie/Limited Actress — Julia Garner
“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Talk Series
“KILLING EVE” (1 nomination)
Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer
“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Talk Series
“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT” (1 nomination)
Best Variety Talk Series
“MAKING IT” (1 nomination)
Best Reality Host
“QUEER EYE” (1 nomination)
Best Reality Host
“RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE” (1 nomination)
Best TV Movie
“RICK AND MORTY” (1 nomination)
Best Animated Program
“SHARK TANK” (1 nomination)
Best Reality Host
“THE SIMPSONS” (1 nomination)
Best Animated Program
“SOUTH PARK” (1 nomination)
Best Animated Program
“STRANGER THINGS” (1 nomination)
Best Drama Series
“THE VOICE” (1 nomination)
Best Competition Program
“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” (1 nomination)
Best Comedy Series
“ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS” (1 nomination)
Best TV Movie
