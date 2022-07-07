2022 Emmy nomination predictions: ‘Succession,’ ‘SNL’ predicted to lead

“Succession” and “Saturday Night Live” are predicted to be the most nominated shows at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, at least in program and performance categories. That’s according to our official odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down for our nomination predictions listed by show, with projected wins highlighted in gold.

Overall, we’re betting on “Succession” to receive a remarkable 14 nominations including Best Drama Series, which we’re predicting it to win for the second time following its victory in 2020. On top of that, the corporate drama is the front-runner in every single acting category it’s eligible for: Best Drama Actor (Brian Cox), Best Drama Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook), Best Drama Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin), Best Drama Guest Actress (Harriet Walter), and Best Drama Guest Actor (James Cromwell). That would mimic “The Crown,” which also won five of the six acting prizes in addition to Best Drama Series last year. So that would be six wins for “Succession” before you even factor in categories we’re not predicting like writing, directing, casting, editing, and more.

The comedy categories won’t be quite so lopsided. We’re predicting “Saturday Night Live” to earn the most acting nominations (nine), but the only award it’s tipped to win is Best Variety Sketch Series. And while “Ted Lasso” is currently expected to repeat for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis), Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham), and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein), there’s room for acting winners from other shows too. Jean Smart (“Hacks”) is favored for Best Comedy Actress again. And freshman show “Only Murders in the Building” will take home guest acting awards for Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane.

See who else we think will win below. Make or update your predictions here before the nominations are announced on Tuesday. And join the Emmy discussions going on in our forums.

“SUCCESSION” (14 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Brian Cox

Best Drama Actor — Jeremy Strong

Best Drama Supporting Actress — J. Smith-Cameron

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sarah Snook

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Nicholas Braun

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Matthew Macfadyen

Best Drama Guest Actress — Hope Davis

Best Drama Guest Actress — Sanaa Lathan

Best Drama Guest Actress — Harriet Walter

Best Drama Guest Actor — Adrien Brody

Best Drama Guest Actor — James Cromwell

Best Drama Guest Actor — Alexander Skarsgard

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” (10 nominations)

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Kate McKinnon

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Cecily Strong

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Kenan Thompson

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Bowen Yang

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Ariana DeBose

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jerrod Carmichael

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Kieran Culkin

Best Comedy Guest Actor — John Mulaney

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Jason Sudeikis

“TED LASSO” (7 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Jason Sudeikis

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Juno Temple

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Nick Mohammed

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Harriet Walter

“ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING” (6 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Selena Gomez

Best Comedy Actor — Steve Martin

Best Comedy Actor — Martin Sohrt

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Jane Lynch

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Nathan Lane

“BARRY” (5 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Sarah Goldberg

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Anthony Carrigan

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Henry Winkler

“BETTER CALL SAUL” (5 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Bob Odenkirk

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Rhea Seehorn

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Jonathan Banks

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Giancarlo Esposito

“DOPESICK” (5 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Michael Keaton

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Kaityn Dever

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Peter Sarsgaard

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Michael Stuhlbarg

“THE DROPOUT” (5 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Amanda Seyfried

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Laurie Metcalf

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Naveen Andrews

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — William H. Macy

“HACKS” (5 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Jean Smart

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Einbinder

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Jane Adams

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Laurie Metcalf

“SQUID GAME (5 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actor — Lee Jung-jae

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Jung Ho-yeon

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Oh Young-soo

Best Drama Guest Actress — Lee Yoo-mi

“THE WHITE LOTUS” (5 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Connie Britton

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jennifer Coolidge

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Alexandra Daddario

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Murray Bartlett

“MAID” (4 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Margaret Qualley

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Andie MacDowell

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Nick Robinson

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL” (4 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Rachel Brosnahan

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Alex Borstein

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Tony Shalhoub

“THE MORNING SHOW” (4 nominations)

Best Drama Actress — Jennifer Aniston

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Billy Crudup

Best Drama Guest Actress — Marcia Gay Harden

Best Drama Guest Actor — Martin Short

“OZARK” (4 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney

Best Drama Actor — Jason Bateman

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Julia Garner

“ABBOTT ELEMENTARY” (3 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Quinta Brunson

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Janelle James

“ATLANTA” (3 nominations)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actor — Donald Glover

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brian Tyree Henry

“EUPHORIA” (3 nominations)

Best Drama Actress — Zendaya

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Sydney Sweeney

Best Drama Guest Actor — Colman Domingo

“PAM AND TOMMY” (3 nominations)

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Lily James

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Sebastian Stan

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Seth Rogen

“SEVERANCE” (3 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Patricia Arquette

Best Drama Supporting Actor — John Turturro

“THIS IS US” (3 nominations)

Best Drama Actress — Mandy Moore

Best Drama Actor — Sterling K. Brown

Best Drama Guest Actor — Ron Cephas Jones

“YELLOWJACKETS” (3 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress — Melanie Lynskey

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Christina Ricci

“NAILED IT” (2 nominations)

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE” (2 nominations)

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host

“SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE” (2 nominations)

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Jessica Chastain

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Oscar Isaac

“THE STAIRCASE” (2 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Colin Firth

“THE SURVIVOR” (2 nominations)

Best TV Movie

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Ben Foster

“TOP CHEF” (2 nominations)

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host

“UNDER THE BANNER OF HEAVEN” (2 nominations)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Andrew Garfield

“YELLOWSTONE” (2 nominations)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Guest Actress — Jacki Weaver

“THE AMAZING RACE” (1 nomination)

Best Competition Program

“AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR” (1 nomination)

Best Competition Program

“BIG MOUTH” (1 nomination)

Best Animated Program

“BLACK-ISH” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Actor — Anthony Anderson

“A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Sketch Series

“BOB’S BURGERS” (1 nomination)

Best Animated Program

“CHIP ‘N’ DALE: RESCUE RANGERS” (1 nomination)

Best TV Movie

“CONAN” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Talk Series

“CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Bill Hader

“THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Talk Series

“THE FALLOUT” (1 nomination)

Best TV Movie

“THE FIRST LADY” (1 nomination)

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Ellen Burstyn

“THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Actress — Kaley Cuoco

“GASLIT” (1 nomination)

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Julia Roberts

“THE GREAT” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Gillian Anderson

“INSECURE” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Actress — Issa Rae

“INVENTING ANNA” (1 nomination)

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Julia Garner

“JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Talk Series

“KILLING EVE” (1 nomination)

Best Drama Actress — Jodie Comer

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Talk Series

“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT” (1 nomination)

Best Variety Talk Series

“MAKING IT” (1 nomination)

Best Reality Host

“QUEER EYE” (1 nomination)

Best Reality Host

“RAY DONOVAN: THE MOVIE” (1 nomination)

Best TV Movie

“RICK AND MORTY” (1 nomination)

Best Animated Program

“SHARK TANK” (1 nomination)

Best Reality Host

“THE SIMPSONS” (1 nomination)

Best Animated Program

“SOUTH PARK” (1 nomination)

Best Animated Program

“STRANGER THINGS” (1 nomination)

Best Drama Series

“THE VOICE” (1 nomination)

Best Competition Program

“WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS” (1 nomination)

Best Comedy Series

“ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS” (1 nomination)

Best TV Movie

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

