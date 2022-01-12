‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ dominate SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Squid Game’ and …

The 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations generally went as we predicted with HBO’s “Succession” and Apple’s “Ted Lasso” reaping a leading five bids apiece. Of note, this is “Succession’s” first time to be cited by the Screen Actors Guild after being snubbed for its first two seasons. (Better late than never?) Next up with three noms each are Netflix’s “Squid Game,” HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” and Apple’s “The Morning Show.” Scroll down for the show-by-show breakdown.

“Succession” Season 3 scored a bid for its ensemble as well as for individual actors Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox and Sarah Snook. Remember, the guild doesn’t have a separate supporting race for television, so that’s why Culkin is competing in the same category as his show’s lead actors, Strong and Cox.

“Ted Lasso” Season 2 earned noms for the overall cast, plus solo playerss Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. Last year during the comedy’s inaugural awards run, it claimed the acting guild’s prize for funnyman Sudeikis, while the ensemble lost out to “Schitt’s Creek.”

This year’s kudos will air February 27 on TNT/TBS from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Helen Mirren will receive the Life Achievement Award.

Here is the show-by-show breakdown of the 2022 SAG Awards TV nominations:

5 NOMINATIONS

“Succession”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Kieran Culkin

Drama Actor for Jeremy Strong

Drama Actor for Brian Cox

Drama Actress for Sarah Snook

“Ted Lasso”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis

Comedy Actor for Brett Goldstein

Comedy Actress for Juno Temple

Comedy Actress for Hannah Waddingham

4 NOMINATIONS

“Mare of Easttown”

Movie/Limited Actor for Evan Peters

Movie/Limited Actress for Kate Winslet

Movie/Limited Actress for Jean Smart

Stunt Ensemble

“The Morning Show”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Billy Crudup

Drama Actress for Jennifer Aniston

Drama Actress for Reese Witherspoon

“Squid Game”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actor for Lee Jung-Jae

Drama Actress for Jung Ho-yeon

Stunt Ensemble

3 NOMINATIONS

“Only Murders in the Building”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Steve Martin

Comedy Actor for Martin Short

2 NOMINATIONS

“The Great”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actress for Elle Fanning

“Hacks”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actress for Jean Smart

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

Drama Ensemble

Drama Actress for Elisabeth Moss

“The Kominsky Method”

Comedy Ensemble

Comedy Actor for Michael Douglas

“The White Lotus”

Movie/Limited Actor for Murray Bartlett

Movie/Limited Actress for Jennifer Coolidge

1 NOMINATION

“The Chair”

Comedy Actress for Sandra Oh

“Cobra Kai”

Stunt Ensemble

“Dopesick”

Movie/Limited Actor for Michael Keaton

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Stunt Ensemble

“Genius: Aretha”

Movie/Limited Actress for Cynthia Erivo

“Halston”

Movie/Limited Actor for Ewan McGregor

“Loki”

Stunt Ensemble

“Maid”

Movie/Limited Actress for Margaret Qualley

“Scenes from a Marriage”

Movie/Limited Actor for Oscar Isaac

“Yellowstone”

Drama Ensemble