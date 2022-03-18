‘Summer of Soul’ would be the latest music documentary to win the Oscar

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is the first proper music-centered film to land an Oscar nomination in Best Documentary Feature since 2015’s “Amy.” Despite that gap, the Questlove-directed doc will likely win the Oscar, much like “Amy” did. The film has won dozens of awards leading up to the Oscars, including the BAFTA, the Critics Choice Documentary Award and the Independent Spirit Award, making it a clear favorite to win the big prize.

The early-to-mid-2010s was a boon for music documentaries, starting with “Searching for Sugar Man” (2012), about singer-songwriter Sixto Rodriguez. The pattern continued with “20 Feet from Stardom” (2013), about the lives of various backup singers like Darlene Love. “Amy” made it a trend two years later with its chronicle of the strategic rise and fall of British singer Amy Winehouse. That same year, “What Happened, Miss Simone?”, about the life of Nina Simone, was also nominated. “Searching for Sugar Man,” “20 Feet from Stardom” and “Amy” all won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in their respective years. In other words, whenever there’s been a music doc in the race in the past decade, it has won.

“Summer of Soul” makes use of archival footage to contextualize its story, centering long-lost footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. While the same can be said for the three aforementioned docs, the archival nature caused some Oscar experts to consider a possible snub. Trends have suggested that the academy’s documentary branch isn’t keen on docs with heavy use of archival footage, given the omission of popular films like “Apollo 11,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and “Jane” in recent years. Those films also swept the precursors like “Summer of Soul” did, which made it seem like the next casualty for snubbing. But the film made it into the final lineup anyway, where it is now positioned comfortably as the frontrunner.

The latest Gold Derby odds have “Summer of Soul” winning Best Documentary Feature by a healthy margin. The film leads with more than double the amount of winner predictions as “Flee,” which lands in a distant second place. The other three nominees, “Ascension,” “Attica” and “Writing with Fire,” are not expected to contend for the win with “Summer of Soul” and “Flee” in the race, though stranger things have happened at the Oscars.

Oscar odds for Best Documentary Feature 'Summer of Soul' is ahead

