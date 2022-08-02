Surveying the Emmy odds for the ‘Succession’ supporting cast: Who will win?

This piece contains spoilers about “Succession.”

How quickly have Television Academy members changed their feelings about “Succession”? Back in 2019, the HBO show’s first season failed to garner one single acting nomination for its cast. This year, “Succession” scored a record 14 acting nominations en route to a total of 25 overall nominations, the most for any series in 2022.

But despite the massive recognition for the show’s cast of regulars and guest stars (“Succession” received a total of six nominations for its guest actors), it remains uncertain which members of the cast will emerge victoriously and join Jeremy Strong (Best Drama Actor in 2020) and Cherry Jones (Best Drama Guest Actress in 2020) as Emmy winners.

At the moment, Gold Derby users and experts predict Brian Cox will take home Best Drama Actor, but that race is awfully tight, with “Squid Game” actor Lee-jung Jae close behind in second place. (Strong sits in third.) The supporting races are equally as competitive – but also perhaps the most likely place for “Succession” to find favor with academy voters later this summer. Ahead, a survey of the supporting actor nominees based on the likelihood they might win at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

5. Nicholas Braun, “Greg Hirsch”

Odds as of July 27: 19/2

Top Choice: 4

Although Cousin Greg is certainly a fan-favorite character, he is not one of the most consequential to the overall plot of “Succession” – at least not in Season 3 (based on how the season concluded, however, it’s possible Greg levels up for Season 4). Because of this, Braun boasts less screen time than his other male co-stars in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category. In our combined odds, Braun ranks last in his field – just behind “Severance” star Christopher Walken. It makes sense: both actors created memorable characters on their respective shows, but just weren’t given an overwhelming amount of material with which to work.

4. J. Smith-Cameron, “Gerri Kellman”

Odds as of July 27: 10/1

Top Choice: 7

Beloved actress Smith-Cameron landed her first-ever Emmy nomination this year, but it would be a true surprise if she were to win. Smith-Cameron, like Braun, ranks last in her category among Gold Derby experts and users – and she’s got stiff competition from her own co-star Sarah Snook, who would be the actress to win here were someone from “Succession” to bring home the trophy.

3. Sarah Snook, “Shiv Roy”

Odds as of July 27: 11/2

Top Choice: 455

Season 3 was a strong one for Snook, as viewers watched Shiv battle brother Roman (Kieran Culkin) for the top position in the family, only to get sandbagged in the final accounting by her long-suffering husband, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen). The show closed out its acclaimed and Emmy-nominated finale (the episode received writing and directing nominations) with a shot of Shiv looking both heartbroken and determined to exact revenge on her husband and father. But despite the meaty material, Snook is in a deeply competitive category – one currently paced by two-time winner Julia Garner for the final season of “Ozark.” Behind them is “Squid Game” actress Jung Ho-yeon, who beat Snook and also lead actresses like “The Morning Show” stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year. Then there’s Rhea Seehorn, a first-time nominee for “Better Call Saul” who could also factor heavily into the race, especially as the show’s final episodes (eligible next year) air during Emmy voting.

2. Matthew Macfadyen, “Tom Wambsgans”

Odds as of July 27: 5/1

Top Choice: 498

Macfadyen would be my own personal pick for who’d be most deserving of an Emmy Award this year, but that’s not the reason he’s ranked in second. Being right in the thick of the drama from the very first season, Tom is multilayered, playing a part in the most tragic and most hilarious moments of the show. Macfadyen also has pedigree behind him, being a two-time BAFTA winner. It’s hard to tell whether him being an English actor portraying an American will be a contributor to collecting Emmy gold: only two non-Americans have ever won this category, and they were both awarded in the last six years (Ben Mendelsohn for “Bloodline” and Tobias Menzies for “The Crown”). Another point to his advantage is that Macfadyen is likely the character people will be talking about once the credits roll in the series finale, despite having very limited screen-time in the episode. Among supporting actors, he’s ranked second in the combined odds on Gold Derby, just behind…

1. Kieran Culkin, “Roman Roy”

Odds as of July 27: 9/2

Top Choice: 923

If this were any other season, Culkin wouldn’t rank above Macfadyen. Tom’s always been a driving force in the show’s narrative while Roman’s mostly been known for his jabs and one-liners. However, Roman was arguably never more relevant to the series. A thorn on everyone’s side who continued to grow and excel as a business master (of the Roy siblings, he’s perhaps most closely aligned with Logan when it comes to general deal-making savvy), Roman twists between hero and villain for most of Season 3, and he has an emotional part to play in the finale. Awards voters have noticed so far: Culkin was the only “Succession” supporting actor to land a nomination at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, alongside Cox and Strong. He also won at the Critics Choice Awards and gave one of the night’s most memorable acceptance speeches.

Prognosticators may worry about a vote-split scenario between Culkin and Macfadyen – and they may be right. Last year, the three “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars in contention lost out to the lone nominee from “The Crown,” Tobias Menzies. In 2020, the same three “Succession” actors nominated this year lost to Billy Crudup – who is back again as a nominee for “The Morning Show” in 2022. If you take Best Drama Supporting Actress into consideration, it looks even grimmer. Since 2016, four Drama Supporting Actress lineups featured a triple- or quadruple-nominated show, and on no occasion did an actress from those shows take home the gold. However, a win in such circumstances is not without precedent; “Game of Thrones”’ Peter Dinklage beat his two costars in 2019.

