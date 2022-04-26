46% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans agree Chanelle deserved to be voted out last week [POLL RESULTS]

Chanelle Howell saw her luck run out at the end of Episode 8 of “Survivor 42,” getting the boot from her tribe and becoming the first member of the jury. The 28-year-old executive recruiter had been floundering since her first Tribal Council in the pre-merge, which caused her former allies to drift away from her, and she was never able to find herself in the majority again. She was ultimately voted out by seven of her tribemates, and fans ultimately agree that she was the right person to go.

In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which player you think deserved to be voted out, Chanelle earned 46% of the vote. Not everyone agreed, however, with Romeo Escobar collecting a strong 32%. Like Chanelle, Romeo is an outsider who has not found his footing since the merge, despite his previous connections. He was depicted as overly paranoid in last week’s episode, causing some of his friends, like Hai Giang, to consider voting him out instead. But Mike Turner maintained that they needed to take out Chanelle, who had cast a stray vote against him at a previous Tribal Council and he hadn’t let go of it since.

