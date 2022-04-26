46% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans agree Chanelle deserved to be voted out last week [POLL RESULTS]

Chanelle Howell saw her luck run out at the end of Episode 8 of “Survivor 42,” getting the boot from her tribe and becoming the first member of the jury. The 28-year-old executive recruiter had been floundering since her first Tribal Council in the pre-merge, which caused her former allies to drift away from her, and she was never able to find herself in the majority again. She was ultimately voted out by seven of her tribemates, and fans ultimately agree that she was the right person to go.
In our recent poll, where we asked you to pick which player you think deserved to be voted out, Chanelle earned 46% of the vote. Not everyone agreed, however, with Romeo Escobar collecting a strong 32%. Like Chanelle, Romeo is an outsider who has not found his footing since the merge, despite his previous connections. He was depicted as overly paranoid in last week’s episode, causing some of his friends, like Hai Giang, to consider voting him out instead. But Mike Turner maintained that they needed to take out Chanelle, who had cast a stray vote against him at a previous Tribal Council and he hadn’t let go of it since.
Chanelle and Romeo ate up the majority of votes, much like they did at Tribal Council, but some fans think the tribe should have gone in a different direction. Drea Wheeler and Rocksroy Bailey received about 7% of the fan vote apiece, while Hai and Mike both received 3%. The only other castaway to earn votes in the poll was Jonathan Young at 2%, while Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch and Omar Zaheer did not receive a single vote.
Looking back on her “Survivor” experience, Chanelle isn’t exactly pleased with how she was perceived by her fellow castaways. As she points out in her Entertainment Weekly exit interview, she was “vilified” by her tribemates for a number of decisions that others had also made in the game but did not receive that criticism. For example, her decision to risk her vote ahead of her first Tribal Council had been criticized while Omar, who made the same choice, did not get the same treatment. Similarly, while Chanelle voted for Mike, Mike had also voted for Chanelle but didn’t receive any blowback as she did. While acknowledging the double standard in perception, she notes in her Parade interview, “I love my entire cast now, and everything’s great.”
