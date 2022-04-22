‘Survivor 42’: Did Chanelle Howell deserve to be voted out in episode 8? [POLL]

The post-merge phase of “Survivor 42” began this week, with Chanelle Howell officially becoming the first member of the jury. Mike Turner, who had started the game with Chanelle as members of the Vati tribe, was the main proponent in wanting her out, considering she cast a stray vote against him in the pre-merge. This, combined with her lack of integration into the newly formed majority alliance caused her to be squeezed out of the game in episode 8. But do you think Chanelle deserved to be voted out this week? Vote in our poll below. (Note: Tori Meehan is not included as an option since she won immunity again.)

After the chaotic third episode of the season, where her choice to risk her vote at the summit caused her to lose it and thus, lead to the destruction of the majority alliance, Chanelle couldn’t really find her footing in the game. She had a tense argument with Daniel Strunk at that Tribal Council, which caused the other members of Vati to lose their desire to work with her and she wasn’t able to properly reconnect with them again. While they spared her by taking out Daniel at the last Tribal Council before the merge, it was clear that she was still on thin ice.

Chanelle then struggled to integrate with the other castaways after the merge, with a massive cross-tribe alliance formed that excluded her. She was one of only a handful of people left out of the plan to take out Lydia Meredith last week, which caused her to worry. Those worries were not quelled when the majority alliance insisted they were either voting for Chanelle or fellow outsider Romeo Escobar ahead of this week’s Tribal. Hai Giang lobbied to take out Romeo, who was becoming increasingly paranoid, but Mike stood firm in wanting Chanelle out and she was booted by a vote of 7-3-1.

While Chanelle becomes the first member of the jury, it will be interesting to see if their choice to keep Romeo is the right one. The 37-year-old pageant coach clearly started to grate on his fellow castaways in this episode with his constant need for reassurance, but the majority alliance defaulted to their original plan of taking out Chanelle. This brings the original Vati tribe down to two — Hai and Mike — while the other two tribes still have four members apiece.

