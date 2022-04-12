‘Survivor 42’ fans overwhelmingly agree Daniel deserved to be voted out last week [POLL RESULTS]

Daniel Strunk became the sixth person eliminated from “Survivor 42” last week, a decision by the Vati tribe with which many fans agree. The young law clerk suffered what could have been a game-ending shoulder injury in the very first episode of the season, but he stuck it out through five episodes before his tribe couldn’t carry him any longer. His strategic game did not help matters, having made a spectacle at Vati’s first Tribal Council in Episode 3, causing his tribemates to lose trust in him. Ultimately, “Survivor” fans approved of Daniel’s ouster.

In last week’s poll, where we asked you to pick who deserved to go home from the Vati tribe, Daniel earned a whopping 71% of the vote. This is far more decisive than any poll this season thus far. Chanelle Howell, who was also offered as a potential boot in Episode 5, amassed most of the other votes, racking up 23%. The 28-year-old executive recruiter was viewed as more of a strategic threat than Daniel, and she proved her threat level by managing to stay in the game over Daniel. Lydia Meredith collected 5% in the poll while neither Hai Giang nor Mike Turner received a single vote.

SEE ‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Lindsay regrets not doing the puzzle after Omar’s challenge hiccup [WATCH]

In his exit interviews, Daniel traces the downfall of his game back to that first Tribal Council. “I think I was doing pretty well for two episodes, and then I faced a curveball, and it didn’t go well,” he admits to Entertainment Weekly. He observes that in most seasons of “Survivor,” we don’t have multiple players losing their votes heading into a Tribal Council, which is what caused the chaos in that episode.

While Daniel could have played his Shot in the Dark die to potentially save himself, he reveals to TVLine that Hai had convinced him he was safe before Tribal Council. “I was bamboozled.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.