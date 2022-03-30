‘Survivor 42’ fans think Daniel deserved to be voted out in episode 3 instead of Jenny [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” fans could not disagree more with who went home at the end of Episode 3. The messy Tribal Council featured two tie votes followed by a deliberation that ultimately led to Jenny Kim being voted out of the Vati tribe. The 42-year-old creative director was one of the more levelheaded players in the game, but the minority alliance of Hai Giang and Lydia Meredith targeted her, with the former persuading Daniel Strunk to change his vote to Jenny. But fans have a very different take on who should have been voted out in Episode 3.

SEE Dear Emmy voters: Now is the time to relight the torch on ‘Survivor’

In our recent poll, which asked fans to pick the player they think deserved to be booted, only 5% voted for Jenny. It was Daniel who received the most votes, at 43%, while Lydia earned 32%. Daniel’s insistence on not risking his game by going to rocks made him malleable to turn on his allies, which caused resentment that will likely have ramifications in Episode 4.

Meanwhile, Lydia would have been booted if Chanelle Howell and Mike Turner were able to vote, but they both lost their right to vote for different reasons — Chanelle because of the risk/reward summit and Mike because of the beware advantage. Chanelle earned 13% of the fan vote, likely due to her dangerous decision to risk her vote, which resulted in her losing it. At the bottom of the fan poll was Hai and Mike, both earning about 4%.

SEE Everything to know about ‘Survivor 42’

As Jenny insists in her exit interviews, there wasn’t much she could do to save herself, due to the circumstances of two allies not able to vote, on top of Daniel so easily folding. “My fate was no longer in my hands,” she says in her Entertainment Weekly interview. She adds in her Parade interview that she’s been pleased to see the overwhelming support from “Survivor” fans for her game, though there is not much else she could have done differently. She notes that even with her early exit, “I come out of it feeling happy with the game that I played.”

Only 14 castaways remain in the game. Who will be voted off next?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.