Did ‘Survivor 42’ castaway Daniel Strunk deserve to be voted out in Episode 5? [POLL]

Daniel Strunk finally met his demise at the end of the fifth episode of “Survivor 42.” After dislocating his shoulder in the very first challenge of the season, the 30-year-old law clerk struggled through the physical portions of the game, and his strategy wasn’t much better. The Vati tribe’s first Tribal Council in Episode 3 was a disastrous one for Daniel and his game never really recovered. But do you think Daniel really deserved to be booted this week? Vote in our new poll below.

Episode 5 had the Vati tribe debating the merits of taking out either Daniel or Chanelle Howell. Both were at the center of that chaotic first Tribal Council where Daniel flipped on Chanelle and the rest of the majority alliance, hoping to avoid an unlucky rock draw tiebreaker that could have sent him out. Chanelle openly criticized Daniel at that Tribal, saying he was throwing her under the bus for accusing her of orchestrating the plan to take out Lydia Meredith — which was totally true. With her game exposed, however, Chanelle and Daniel could no longer work together and became the biggest source of tension on the tribe.

Hai Giang acknowledged that both Chanelle and Daniel had their issues, but he felt he could trust Daniel more, with Chanelle being far sneakier in his estimation. But Hai also observed earlier in the episode that despite Daniel’s constant insistence of being injured from that shoulder dislocation, he seemed to have no trouble spearfishing back at camp. Hai and Lydia joined Mike Turner in agreeing to vote out the more erratic Daniel.

As seen in the preview for next week’s two-hour episode, the remaining 12 castaways are now entering the next phase of the game. It’s time for the merge… well, merge-ish. While the Survivors will now live together on one beach, it looks like they will have to earn their way into the merge, much like on “Survivor 41’s” rather complicated merge episode. It will be intriguing to see if the Vati made the right call in ousting Daniel, or if they come to regret keeping the more calculated Chanelle.

