‘Survivor 42’ preview: Daniel Strunk admits ‘Las Vegas should not be betting on me’ [WATCH]

Daniel Strunk is refreshingly honest about his chances as one of the new contestants on “Survivor 42.” The 30-year-old, who is currently working as a law clerk for a federal judge in Michigan, admits that he doesn’t have the usual attributes that would lend themselves to a successful “Survivor” player. “Las Vegas should not be betting on me,” he jokes in his CBS interview. “I’m short, a little bit chunky, I don’t know if I’ll be able to do well in challenges, I don’t know if I’ll be able to provide around camp. I’m gonna try!” (watch below).

Daniel does have some good qualities that lend themselves to “Survivor,” though, noting that his high school government teacher got him into law, which prepared him in some ways for this game. As he discusses, “I’m obviously a sneaky person. I’m well-educated. I’ll try to be goofy.” The law clerk grew up watching “Survivor,” and while he doesn’t quite know if he has was it takes to win, he has wanted to be on the show for a long time. “It’s like this itch, and I want there to be no ‘Survivor’ itch anymore,” he adds. “I don’t know if I’ll succeed, but that’s the goal.”

What Daniel knows for sure is that he will be winning one specific challenge, should it be run on “Survivor 42.” “If they have that challenge where you have to keep your hand up, I’ll win that one because my default position in Yale Law School was this,” he boasts, raising his hand. “My hand was always up.”

Daniel lists a few different “Survivor” winners who he intends to emulate in the game. At the start of the game, he hopes to play like Fabio Birza, hoping to not be seen as a threat, before taking on more of an active role like Yul Kwon and Todd Herzog.

