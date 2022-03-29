‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Chanelle’s summit journey was ‘unlike anything I’d ever experienced’ [WATCH]

During the third episode of “Survivor 42,” Chanelle Howell and Omar Zaheer were chosen to partake in the summit journey, a cross-tribal bonding experience that ends with a person risking or protecting their vote. What you didn’t see on TV was just how grueling the trek was for Chanelle, a 29-year-old executive recruiter from New York City. “There have been a lot of times in my life where I’ve had to just push through things,” she says in CBS’s “Survivor 42” deleted scene video (watch above). “But the way that I had to push through walking up that hill is probably unlike anything I’d ever experienced.”

The summit trek took place on Day 7, just moments after Chanelle’s Vati tribe lost the immunity challenge. The winning Taku tribe got to pick one person from the losing tribe to go on the journey, and they opted for Chanelle. They also got to pick a second player, either from their own group or the Ika tribe, and then chose Taku’s Omar.

Chanelle and Omar talk about being “physically exhausted” from the “brutal challenge” they had just endured, when host Jeff Probst had to stop the immunity comp midway through because the ocean swells were too strong. Jonathan Young was the only player from the three tribes who was able to complete the challenge before production stepped in to aid the castaways with retrieving their keys.

Shortly into their journey, Chanelle asks Omar if she can “take a break” for a moment. Later in a confessional, she states, “On seven days of practically no food, being completely wiped out from a challenge so grueling that Jeff had to cancel half of it, I’m just waiting for the finish line and it’s nowhere near in sight.”

The concept of giving up on the trek is “not a possibility” for Chanelle. “I just can’t do that,” she declares. “My parents worked super hard to really provide a really strong work ethic and so I never say, ‘I give up.’ That’s not in my vocabulary. That’s not something that I do. And that’s why I pressed on.”

Viewers of the episode already know how the risk/reward gamble played out at the top of the mountain. Even though Chanelle suggested to Omar that she would be protecting her vote because she needed it at that night’s tribal council, she did the opposite and spun her wheel to the “risk” option. Since Omar also chose to “risk” his vote, both players lost their votes. Chanelle learned the bad news at tribal council, so she wasn’t able to vote. (Jenny Kim was ousted after two tied votes and an open discussion.) Omar will find out he lost his vote the next time his tribe loses immunity.

