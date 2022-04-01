‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Daniel and Chanelle argue over her ‘betrayal’ at tribal council [WATCH]

In this week’s “Survivor 42” deleted scene (watch above), Daniel Strunk and Chanelle Howell are seen arguing after their tribe’s disastrous tribal council. To recap, Daniel and Chanelle went into that tribal council aligned together, and she secretly mouthed the word “Lydia” to him, suggesting he should vote out Lydia Meredith. But then Chanelle discovered she didn’t have a vote after losing it at the summit journey, so she couldn’t join him in sending home Lydia. That resulted in a tied vote, followed by a second tie, and then an open discussion, with Jenny Kim eventually being booted.

Even though Daniel called her out at that wild tribal council, Chanelle failed to admit publicly that she ever wanted to vote out Lydia. The next morning, the pair walk off into the jungle to discuss what happened and Daniel accuses her of not having his back at tribal council. “You didn’t take a side, so good for you,” he says passive-aggressively. “That was an excellent ‘Survivor’ play.”

Chanelle admits in a confessional, “It was smartest for me to stay out of the conversation. I didn’t have a vote. Why would I raise my hand and try and sway anything if I don’t actually have any pull?” She further explains, “It would be showing my cards unnecessarily and that wasn’t something that I wanted to do.”

When Daniel asks her to confirm what she mouthed at tribal, she replies it was “Lydia” but adds, “You know I can’t admit that to the group.”

Daniel fires back, “Yeah, you mouth Lydia’s name, so I vote Lydia. Because we’re a team. At least, that’s how I saw it. I saw us as being a team. Was I wrong in that? Were we not a team? Were you playing me the whole time?”

Chanelle then apologizes to Daniel, saying, “I wasn’t playing you. And if you feel like that was a betrayal, I’m sorry.” Later, Chanelle tells the camera, “I might have been caught playing the game too hard, too early [and] slipping a little bit. But in the context of ‘Survivor,’ if it’s you versus me, I have to choose myself.” Only 13 players remain. Who will be voted out next?

