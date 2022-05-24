‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Jonathan annoyed at players for forgetting ‘how they got the food’ he provided [WATCH]

All season long, Jonathan Young has provided his fellow tribe mates with food as the island’s resident fisherman-hunter-gatherer. However, with just days left to go in the game, the 29-year-old Alabama resident is starting to get annoyed that the players are forgetting “how they got the food” he’s been providing on a regular basis. Watch the “Survivor 42” deleted scene above and then be sure to tune in to the season finale on May 25 on CBS.

The scene in question takes place on Day 22 after Omar Zaheer wins the reward challenge and decides to take Romeo Escobar, Maryanne Oketch and Mike Turner with him on a chocolate cake date. “Obviously I’m not one that he chose,” Jonathan tells the camera. “I mean, I helped Omar through a lot, but that doesn’t mean that he’s gonna return the favor because it’s not about our relationship, it’s about the game.”

Jonathan theorizes that Omar is “trying to get the people that aren’t close to him close, and what he doesn’t know is that him and I are not as close as we used to be.” Jonathan and Omar started out the game together as members of the Taku tribe, but in recent days both men were trying to target the other. “Coming out here you have to expect to do a lot of it by yourself,” he continues, “and you can’t expect people to do it for you.”

While the others are enjoying their desserts, Jonathan takes the net out into the ocean to try to catch dinner. “It’s funny that I’ve been supplying food for the tribe since day one, and no one picks me to go to eat with them,” Jonathan reminds viewers. “Because I’ve helped all of them eat more than anyone else in the game. Not picking me is fine to go eat, but at the same time I wish they remembered how they got the food when everything was rough. So I went out here and I caught some fish to cook up. And you know what? I’ll share with anybody.”

Jonathan’s eating habits have been a storyline on the show in recent weeks, with him admitting that he normally eats 18 eggs a day back home. In the 11th episode, his lack of food caused him to get a bit “hangry” and he snapped at Drea Wheeler when they were preparing the fishing net.

The good news for Jonathan’s empty tummy is that there are just three days left in the game. If he’s voted out, he’ll immediately travel to Ponderosa where he’ll have a full menu of food items to choose from. If he makes it to the final tribal council, host Jeff Probst will presumably feed the finalists pizza (just like he did in the “Survivor 41” finale).

