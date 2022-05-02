‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Jonathan Young reveals he ‘almost passed out’ from lack of food [WATCH]

In this week’s “Survivor 42” deleted scene, Jonathan Young reveals he “almost passed out” on the island from a lack of food (watch above). Remember, this year the castaways are not provided with free rice by CBS — instead, they have to earn their sustenance through rewards or other means. The previously unseen moment comes on Day 17 after Jonathan’s group wins a food reward of beef and veggie kebobs. “Food has helped me think way more clear, play the game way harder and enjoy life,” Jonathan says in a confessional. “Because I gotta tell you, for 16 days I was not feeling great. I was getting to the point where I had to slow down from standing up. I almost passed out. But now that I have food, I feel so much better.”

Chomping down on her meal, Drea Wheeler admits it’s the first time she’s “tasted meat in so long … 17 days.” She then tells tribe mates Jonathan, Maryanne Oketch, Lindsay Dolashewich and Tori Meehan how it’s her first reward so far on the show. “It felt very weird to actually eat,” she explains in a confessional. “It felt like eating my mom’s home-cooked food.”

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

Tori chuckles, “Finally you’re on a team with Jonathan,” being that he’s such a physical threat and often carries his tribes to victories. In this specific challenge, host Jeff Probst split up the 10 remaining players into two groups of five. Jonathan was able to outlast all of the other players by balancing on his pontoon in the ocean the longest, so he won the individual immunity necklace plus food for his group.

In between stuffing his face with veggies and beef, Jonathan tells the camera, “The fact that we all needed that, that we got to eat some food together before this mad tribal, it’s a good thing. I hope that nobody leaves here with their feelings hurt and like they’ve been lied to. But from the moment of eating, we were all absolutely happy.” The bulky castaway recently confessed that he’s used to eating 18 eggs a day back at home, so being starved on “Survivor” is a huge change.

SEE ‘Survivor’ winners list: All seasons

As it turns out, Jonathan would have no idea what was in store for him at the impending tribal council. After Drea and Maryanne saw two Black people sitting on the jury, Chanelle Howell and Rocksroy Bailey, they both decided to play their hidden immunity idols so that they wouldn’t be “part of a perpetuating problem” of people of color going home early. It sparked an entire discussion on racism and subconscious biases that “Survivor” fans are still debating almost a week later. Click here to see how the entire discussion unfolded.

Following the double eliminations of Rocksroy and Tori, only eight people remain in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Jonathan, Drea, Maryanne, Lindsay, Romeo Escobar, Hai Giang, Mike Turner and Omar Zaheer. Who do you think will be going home next week?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.