‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Lindsay regrets not doing the puzzle after Omar’s challenge hiccup [WATCH]

During the fifth episode of “Survivor 42,” the Taku tribe nearly lost the reward/immunity challenge because of Omar Zaheer‘s poor showing at the puzzle. Lindsay Dolashewich was able to help him untangle the braided ropes from the sidelines, but now she admits she should’ve stepped up and done the puzzle instead of him. Luckily, once Omar completed the puzzle with Lindsay’s help, Jonathan Young easily Thor’ed through the physical portion of the challenge, giving the Taku tribe the shared win with the Ika tribe. Watch CBS’s latest “Survivor 42” deleted scene above.

“Going into the challenge, I should have done the braid,” Lindsay admits in a private confessional. “I know how to do a braid. Very simple pattern the whole way through. Omar normally does the puzzles and then he did panic a little bit and we were behind … I was guiding him basically through the whole braid at that point — the best I was able to see it.”

She adds, “It is so difficult to let other people take the role when I’m very competitive, and I feel very confident of how I would perform that I know I would do well. So today was my lesson. We might have lost if I didn’t step in like I knew I should have. So now I am gonna be going balls to the wall as hard as I can in every single challenge after this.”

Also in the deleted scene, Omar apologizes to his tribe mates for messing up the puzzle. “Intellectually, I know it’s better for us to not be first every time for threat level,” he notes. “And we’re still all safe. But like, it’s hard to fail so hard when your tribe depends on you.”

In addition to earning immunity, the Taku and Ika tribes also won tarps that they took back to camp to help protect their shelters from the elements. Maryanne Oketch declares it “game over” now that they have a tarp. Lindsay later jokes, “You know what’s better than just a regular nap on ‘Survivor’? A nap with a tarp!”

