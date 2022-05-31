‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Maryanne reveals why she didn’t play her idol for Lindsay [WATCH]

If you’ve been going through “Survivor” withdrawals ever since the finale aired last Wednesday, you’re in luck. CBS has released a deleted scene that takes place immediately after Lindsay Dolashewich was voted out on Night 24. To recap, Maryanne Oketch had a hidden immunity idol that she was going to play for herself to secure her spot in the Final 4, but she didn’t need to because Mike Turner gave her his idol instead. Maryanne briefly flirted with the idea of handing her own idol to Lindsay, but decided not to. How come? Watch the “Survivor 42” deleted scene above to find out.

“Honestly it felt good to send Lindsay home,” declared challenge beast Jonathan Young after returning to camp. “She has been the other physical threat in this game. Lindsay is like a female version of me. But sometimes it’s not about what you did, it’s who you know. And I knew that she had so many friends in the jury that she had to be the one that left.”

The players then shared a big laugh with Romeo Escobar, who played a “jankie fake” hidden immunity idol at tribal council. “You want to know something? I made it in like two seconds,” he smiled. “I wanted to throw something in the fire.”

The nighttime chat turned to Lindsay’s ouster, with Mike noting how the jury “went nuts” when he gave his idol to Maryanne, and Maryanne admitting “how sad” the jury was when Lindsay left the game. “Good call, y’all,” she told her tribe mates.

In a private confessional, Maryanne revealed, “I was thinking about going into tribal and playing my idol for Lindsay to put another move on my resume. But I was looking at the jury and every single time Lindsay was speaking, the jury seemed to love her. So yes, it would have been a big move for me to save her, but it also would have been a stupid move because I would basically be like, ‘Hey Lindsay, do you want to win a million dollars?'” Maryanne concluded, “It’s smarter for me to have a souvenir at home and get a million dollars than to not have a souvenir and not have a million dollars.”

Maryanne’s plan worked out, as she won over the jury by a 7-1-0 vote over runner-up Mike and third place finisher Romeo. One of the reasons the jury voted for her so overwhelmingly was because she pulled out her secret idol and explained how she never needed to use it because she’d aligned herself with so many close friends who all said they’d take her to the end. Maryanne is now the second Black female ever to win “Survivor.”