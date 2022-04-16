In CBS’s latest “Survivor 42” deleted scene, Mike Turner reflects on his life outside the game (watch above). The moment comes in the morning of Day 12 at the Vati tribe, hours before the “merge” that saw the 12 remaining players entering the individual phase of the competition. “The beauty out there is ridiculous,” says the 58-year-old retired firefighter from New Jersey as he gazes out at the ocean. “It’s amazing how infinite it looks. It’s peaceful, too.”

As angelic music plays in the background, Mike continues on, “We’re at the age now where we reflect on what we were, how we were, what we could have been, my kids, my wife.”

The ex-firefighter then wonders aloud, “You know the biggest regret you have? It’s not thanking the people who affected you in your life in a positive way. You kind of forget about stuff like that. The people that showed you the right way. You kind of forget to at least acknowledge them and let them know they inspired you to be a better person, inspired you to be a better father.” Mike then lists several people that “taught me the right way.”

As his reflective moment comes to an end, he declares, “That’s the one thing I’m realizing right now. When I get back, that’s gonna be one of the first things I do.”

In a private confessional, Mike explains further, “This game has the ability to strip you down to the bare essentials, the core of who you are … In this game I’m not a fireman. I’m not even a father. I’m just a guy trying to survive. And when you take all of that stuff away, it clarifies what’s important. And that in itself gives me strength to move forward in this game.”

Hours later, Mike and all of the others learned that they were “not exactly” merging. Instead, they would have to earn their spot in the merge either by winning the group reward challenge, winning the individual immunity challenge, or surviving the next vote. Mike’s group lost the reward, but that didn’t really matter since Rocksroy Bailey later smashed the hourglass and reversed time, resulting in Mike’s group now being immune. Tori Meehan then won the first individual immunity challenge of the season. In the end, Lydia Meredith was voted out by her fellow tribe mates, just missing out on becoming a jury member.

