‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Starved castaways compare rice reward to filet mignon [WATCH]

If you’re a fan of “Survivor 42” who only watches the show when it airs on TV, you’re missing a lot. Each week CBS releases “Survivor 42” deleted scene videos that shine new light on the game we all love so much. This week’s clip takes place immediately after the second individual immunity challenge (the one that Tori Meehan won) as the castaways enjoy their new rice reward. Remember, host Jeff Probst struck a deal with the remaining players that if four of them would sit out the challenge, he would give the entire tribe enough rice to last four days. Watch the fun video above.

“I’m slowly declining in my energy,” proclaims Drea Wheeler in a private confessional. “Walking on the beach alone is just taking everything out of me.” She adds that she’s “allergic to coconuts” and she “hasn’t had any rewards,” which makes eating the plain white rice a huge deal for her.

Drea recalls, “That first bite of rice tastes like filet mignon with sauteed onions and mushrooms. It was just, mmm, it felt so good.” She later notes that since her stomach “hasn’t had any food in it for so long,” the white rice gives her “the next wind in the rest of this game.” White rice has long been a staple of “Survivor” for the castaways to snack on while at camp, but beginning with Season 41, the show is no longer offering the food for free.

Drea is in a great position in her tribe. Not only is she in the dominant alliance of seven people, but has a whopping four secret advantages in her pocket: an amulet, an idol, an extra vote and a knowledge is power advantage. If Drea plays them all correctly, she could easily find herself making it to the Top 5 of this 42nd season.

She’s also got a “reward IOU” from Maryanne Oketch, since Drea agreed to take her spot on the sit-out bench in last week’s reward challenge. (Drea claimed she didn’t like peanut butter and jelly, which is why she was happy to sit out.) Maryanne promised she would return the favor to Drea at a later date if she’s able to.

