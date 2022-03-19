‘Survivor 42’ deleted scene: Tori hunts and cooks lizards — ‘so icky’ but ‘such a sweet victory’ [WATCH]

Throughout the first two episodes of “Survivor” Season 42, all we’ve seen of Tori Meehan is that she’s a tad paranoid and that she’s lying about her profession (she told her tribe mates she’s a caregiver despite actually being a therapist). In a new deleted scene, we learn something else about the 25-year-old therapist from Tulsa, Oklahoma: she thinks lizards taste “icky.” Warning: vegetarians may not want to watch the “Survivor 42” deleted scene above.

The two-minute unseen footage takes place on Day 4 at the Ika camp, shortly after the group unanimously voted out Zach Wurtenberger. Since this season doesn’t provide the castaways any rice for sustenance, Tori, Swati Goel and Romeo Escobar hunt for lizards at the water well. “We are on Day 4 and we are feeling the effects of the game,” Tori explains in a confessional. “No one else is looking for food. We need food. So that’s where I’ll come in, because something needs to happen.”

SEE Updated ‘Survivor’ winners list

The little brown lizards are skittering around like crazy, almost daring the humans to chase them. Eventually, Tori promises one creature, “I won’t hurt you,” before slicing it with her machete. Vicious!

“As a therapist for women who have eating disorders, I actually have a unique perspective on what happens to the brain and body when you undergo starvation,” Tori tells the camera. “I know it has a lot of cognitive impairments. So I will eat anything I can find.”

Tori slowly roasts the lizard over the campfire, with Rocksroy Bailey urging her on, “You just gutted a lizard!” Later on he notes, “Your lizards are done. Well done.”

SEE How to watch ‘Survivor 42’

Tori and Romeo clink their lizard meat together and take a bite. Publicly, Tori says the food “tastes good,” but later in a confessional she admits the truth. “Even though it was so icky, food is such a sweet victory and it really gave me personally the push that I need to move forward in this game. And that gives me a lot of hope.”

So far three castaways have gone home during this 42nd season: Jackson Fox for medical reasons, plus Zach and Marya Sherron at tribal councils. Who will be voted out next?

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.