45% of ‘Survivor 42’ fans agree Drea deserved to be voted out [POLL RESULTS]

“Survivor 42” lost another big contender last week when Drea Wheeler found herself outplayed by her tribemates. After wielding multiple advantages, the 34-year-old fitness consultant did whatever she could to stay in the game, including an unsuccessful Beware Advantage play, but it was not enough to save her in the end. While fans don’t unanimously agree with the decision to take out Drea, a fair share of them believe she was the right person to go.

In our recent poll results, where we asked who you think should have been voted out at the end of Episode 11, Drea amassed 45% of the vote. The Montreal native also used her extra vote to try to take out Mike Turner but this only made the vote 5-3 against her rather than 5-2. The other person who voted with Drea was Romeo Escobar, who received 30% of the fan vote. While Romeo had a relatively strong pre-merge, his post-merge game has been disastrous as he is constantly out of the loop and seemingly has no strong allies.

Mike came in third at 12% of the vote, having been targeted last week because of his increasing position in the game. Omar Zaheer was the main proponent of getting out Mike, and despite playing one of the best games out there, he only collected 8%. With Jonathan Young immune and Lindsay Dolashewich safe after surviving the Do or Die twist, Maryanne Oketch was the only other person eligible to be voted out, and only 4% of fans believed she deserved to go.

Months after leaving the islands of Fiji, Drea blames her decision to trust Omar as the reason she was taken out of the game. Her fate was sealed when she told Omar that she planned to use her Beware Advantage to take Mike’s idol at Tribal Council, giving Omar a heads-up to persuade Mike to give him the idol.

“We had each other’s back,” says Drea in her exit interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But, for him, it was just all gameplay.” Regardless, she is happy with the way she went out of the game. “I was very proud of the game that I played,” she tells TVLine, “and happy that I went out fighting.”

