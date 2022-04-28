‘Survivor 42’: Drea Wheeler and Maryanne Oketch stand up against racism in powerful tribal council

In one of the most powerful tribal councils in the history of “Survivor,” two Black women — Drea Wheeler and Maryanne Oketch — stood up against racism at the end of the April 27 episode. The moment happened after host Jeff Probst split the remaining 10 players of “Survivor 42” into two groups of five. The first group voted out Rocksroy Bailey, making him the second Black person eliminated in a row after Chanelle Howell last week. When the second group entered tribal council, Drea and Maryanne both had strong reactions to seeing Chanelle and Rocksroy on the jury, and it sparked an entire discussion on racism and subconscious biases that went beyond the game.

Heading into tribal, Jonathan Young‘s plan was to boot out Drea because she had a hidden immunity idol (he wasn’t aware she actually had four advantages). But all bets were off after Rocksroy took a seat on the bench. “I can’t write Drea’s name down [now],” Maryanne told her allies Lindsay Dolashewich and Tori Meehan. “I literally cannot. I walked into tribal, I saw two Black people. I cannot write her name down. I’m so sorry.”

Maryanne then spoke up for the entire group to hear, explaining, “I write Drea’s name down, that’s three Black people in a row. ‘Survivor’ isn’t just about strategy, it’s not. ‘Survivor’ is also about bringing the big social world into a small thing. If I write Drea’s name right now, that means that I am part of a perpetuating problem … I can’t do it. So like, we can figure something else out, but morally I cannot write her name down. That is my line.”

An emotional Drea declared that she would be playing her idol, so the group would have to come up with an alternate plan anyway. “I knew it was coming for me, so f*** that. Let’s play.”

“I don’t feel like this is right because y’all are coming at this as like we’re racist,” Jonathan interjected. When Drea explained that they weren’t calling anyone racist and weren’t being aggressive, he fired back, “You are being aggressive. Let’s calm down. This is the game, guys. This has nothing to do with race.”

Jonathan’s “aggressive” comment prompted a lot of shocked reactions from his tribe mates, but Maryanne remained calm as she explained, “Jonathan, the thing is, yes, it is a game, but there are subconscious biases that I might have that you don’t know because they’re subconscious and that plays a part of the game as well.”

“No, that’s saying that I’m subconsciously racist and that’s not true,” Jonathan reiterated.

Drea said, “Just because I’m saying how I feel at this moment does not mean that you can make that your problem. This is my situation, my issue. I’m addressing it the way I wanted to address it, and the reason I wanted to play was representation, because people like me weren’t represented. It just is a fact. A lot of times minorities get picked off first in this game. And I was hoping that it wouldn’t be the cycle, and it is unfortunately.” Addressing Jonathan directly, she noted, “You are not that person. I love you, I adore you, we get along and stuff like that. This happens all the time where we speak and then we get shut down like we’re calling everyone racist and I’m not.” Drea started tearing up as she revealed, “I came into this game knowing I would have to think about how I speak, how I act.”

Maryanne pulled out her own hidden immunity idol and announced she would be playing it “so that people who are watching will know that I didn’t make it another day because of race.” She then added, “I with 1000% certainty can tell you that if both of us don’t play our idols tonight, there will be someone watching and saying, ‘They used race. Nothing is off limits in Survivor.'”

Linday respected what both women had to say on the topic, claiming she could “empathize” with them even though she’d never been in their shoes. Jonathan was “glad” it wasn’t the tribe who made them feel this way and told them that he “loved” them. And Tori didn’t want to “minimize” their experience by going back into game mode.

Maryanne got even more vulnerable when she admitted that her “biggest fear” coming into “Survivor” was that she would “see some sort of injustice and I would sit down and do nothing.” She conceded that it wasn’t an injustice for Chanelle and Rocksroy to be voted out back-to-back, “But if I let that pattern continue, that’s an injustice for me and my experience as a Black woman. Especially coming on ‘Survivor’ where millions of people can be watching, it feels like I have to do it, because who else will?”

Jeff decided to break from tradition, allowing the players to have an open discussion about who they wanted to vote out. In a powerful moment, Drea and Maryanne both stood up in unison and played their idols. Jonathan was already safe because he won the immunity challenge, which meant only Lindsay or Tori were eligible to be booted. Tori decided to play her shot in the dark, but it came up “not safe.” Since the other four verbally voted for Tori, she became the third member of the jury.

In the 42-season history of “Survivor,” only four Black people have won the $1 million prize: Vecepia Towery (Season 4), Earl Cole (Season 14), Jeremy Collins (Season 31) and Wendell Holland (Season 36).

Only eight people remain in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Drea, Maryanne, Jonathan, Lindsay, Romeo Escobar, Hai Giang, Mike Turner and Omar Zaheer. Who do you think will be going home next week?

