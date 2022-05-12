Did ‘Survivor 42’s’ Drea Wheeler deserved to be voted out in Episode 11? [POLL]

For the second week in a row, the remaining castaways on “Survivor 42” took out one of the game’s strongest players. Drea Wheeler finally met her demise after collecting just about every possible advantage in the game up to that point, including a secret amulet, a Knowledge is Power advantage and an extra vote. The 34-year-old fitness consultant went out in rather spectacular fashion, using up two of her three advantages. Do you think Drea deserved to get the boot in this episode? Vote in our poll below, which does not include immunity winner Jonathan Young or Do Or Die survivor Lindsay Dolashewich.

In addition to Drea, multiple names were thrown out as potential targets leading up to this Tribal Council, including Romeo Escobar, one of the tribe’s biggest outsiders, and Mike Turner, who was becoming a little too confident for Omar Zaheer‘s liking. While Romeo was seen as the easy vote, his threat level was so low that the vote largely came down to Drea or Mike.

What ultimately led to Drea’s undoing was her decision to tell Omar about her plans to use her Knowledge is Power advantage to take away Mike’s idol. This caused Omar and Lindsay to discuss the possibility of giving Mike a heads-up about this and getting him to lend his idol to Omar, blindsiding Drea in the process. Omar also thought about taking it a step further and blindsiding Mike instead, though he did not go through with it.

SEE ‘Survivor’ deaths: Full list of castaways we’ve lost

All of this could have been for naught if the controversial Do Or Die twist had gone a different way. Introduced in “Survivor 41,” the twist dictates that the first person out of the Immunity Challenge has to play a game at Tribal Council in which they had to choose between three boxes in the hope of choosing the one with the fire symbol. This would grant the player individual immunity, while choosing a box with a skull symbol would mean exiting the game. Lindsay was the unlucky participant but much like Deshawn Radden last season, she chose the right box and got to fight another day.

There are now six players left in the game — Jonathan, Lindsay, Maryanne Oketch, Mike, Omar and Romeo. Jonathan, Lindsay, Maryanne and Omar all started out on the Taku tribe together, giving them a clear majority heading into the next vote. But the post-merge has hardly been predictable, so no one should consider themselves safe especially now that we’re in the endgame.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.