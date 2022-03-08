‘Survivor 42’ preview: Drea Wheeler reveals how her life has been like ‘Survivor boot camp’ [WATCH]

“Survivor 42” contestant Drea Wheeler should have no trouble with the physicality involved with the series. The 35-year-old Montreal native is a fitness consultant, and she plans to put her training to good use in the more physically demanding challenges. “I am athletic, and I think that my experience in the fitness game has prepared me for this,” she asserts in her CBS interview (watch below).

Athletics have always been a huge component of Drea’s life dating back to when she was growing up in San Antonio. “I feel like my life has been like a ‘Survivor’ boot camp,” she states. “We lived organized sports. My middle school was sponsored by Nike, that’s how intense we were.” While Drea has plenty of experience with workout regimes, she also has another side that could help her in the game. “Not just being an athlete, but also as an owner of a fitness business,” she explains, “I had to learn how to strategically be one step ahead of competitors.”

Meet Drea, a fitness consultant who believes her experience in the fitness game has prepared her for #Survivor.😎 pic.twitter.com/AjhhfBUqZu — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 3, 2022

One of Drea’s biggest dreams for her “Survivor” experience is to find an elusive hidden immunity idol. “I want that song as I find the idol, and I put it on, and then I take it away,” she laughs. “That’s what I want as a superfan.” She notes how strange it is to actually be on the islands of Fiji. “It feels surreal that I’m here and my toes are in the sand.”

As for who Drea intends to play like, she cites three-time player Kelley Wentworth as an inspiration. While Kelley would never win the game in any of her three seasons, Drea is clearly hoping to emulate Kelley’s well-balanced strategy as a strong competitor in challenges and a valued member of her alliances. Get to know all 18 contestants.

